Sacramento St. 31, Montana 24 OT
MONT_Knight 2 run (Ramos kick), 03:25. SAC_Martin 38 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 04:02. MONT_Fontes 16 pass from Brown (Ramos kick), 01:27. SAC_Williams 45 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 14:54. MONT_Ostmo 2 run (Ramos kick), 08:42. SAC_FG Sentkowski 27, 05:54. SAC_O'Hara 4 run (Sentkowski kick), 03:39. Overtime. SAC_O'Hara 7 run...
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Man fatally shot after California high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said. Investigators believe the shooting broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.
Virginia's Youngkin hauls in cash, campaigns cross-country
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continued to raise funds at a quick clip over the past three months, outpacing his recent predecessors, while also traveling the country building his national profile and boosting midterm candidates. The Republican's Spirit of Virginia political action committee raised nearly $1.8...
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
The Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Through court records and newspaper stories, details are coming together about the life of Wesley Brownlee, the man police believe killed at least six men in Stockton and Oakland.
Falling oil prices to spur lower taxes for ND drillers
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Unless oil prices increase dramatically in the remaining days of October, North Dakota’s treasury won’t be banking the benefits of a tax increase on drillers that has bumped state tax collections by $120 million since June, the state tax commissioner said Monday. The...
A California boy disappeared in 2020. Police say he was with a teacher the whole time.
A teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, sheriff's deputies said.
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
Bay Area rapper LaRussell teams up with Vallejo restaurant in 'pay what you want' deal
"This is our gift to the community we love so dearly!"
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election.
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
Shooting Near Stockton Leaves 53-Year-Old Man Dead
Detectives are seeking the public's help to find answers about a shooting that left a 53-year-old man dead outside his home near Stockton last week, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Carlos Samoy was shot and killed shortly after 1 a.m. last Tuesday just outside his...
Long Line To Replace Mayor After 2 Decades
Six people want Martinez's Mayor Rob Schroder's job. Three of them are already his colleagues on the City Council. Another used to be. Schroder is retiring after first getting elected to the council the same year Bill Clinton won his second presidential term, then has served as mayor since 2002. Other council members Lara DeLaney, Mark Ross, and Brianne Zorn; former mayor and council member Mike Menesini, city planning commissioner Sean Trambley, and resident Michael Ayers are all vying for the position.
