Florida State

News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
OutThere Colorado

Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain

"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Dan Pfeifer

Embracing Retirement-Mountain Biking in the Summer

Volume 21-Biking is a Great Way to Enjoy the Summer. View From New York State Rt. 51 Near Gilbertsville, NY/Author Photo. Welcome back. Today I am presenting yet another article in my popular series to help you enjoy your retirement. These articles have proved to be popular and I enjoy writing them; it gives me satisfaction as a writer to give meaningful advice to my fellow retirees. How many of you still ride your bike? It is such an excellent activity for seniors. It is a non-weight-bearing activity that has proved very beneficial to me and can for you also.
GILBERTSVILLE, NY
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
yankodesign.com

This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest

Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
cohaitungchi.com

Hike the Bear Gulch Cave Trail in Pinnacles National Park

If you’re visiting Pinnacles National Park in California, the first thing you’ll read about is the Bear Gulch Cave Trail. It’s a popular hike and one of the top things to do in the park. Happiest Outdoors contributor Rasika and her husband hiked this trail in October 2021 and found it to be an unforgettable experience.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GreenMatters

Looking to Hit the Trails? Here Are 5 of the Best Fall Hikes in the U.S.

Fall is a great time to hit the trails. With all of the colorful foliage and the chilly weather, exploring the outdoors is quite the experience during this time of year. There are several destinations in the U.S. that showcase some amazing hikes, so you’ll be able to find one without a doubt. But if you’re looking for some inspiration, this list of some of the best fall hikes in the U.S. might be a good place to start!
MICHIGAN STATE
Thrillist

Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel

There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
UTAH STATE
Field & Stream

Further Into Fall: An Unexpected Archery Elk Adventure

“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

This Utah Desert Glamping Paradise Melted Away My Cynicism

In our year 2022, high-desert “bohemian” getaways like Joshua Tree or Marfa are on the verge of being overrun. The Airbnb-Instagram industrial complex and its throngs of venture capitalists, influencers, gurus, and clout chasers have begun slowly stripping these places of their idiosyncrasies, turning them into Pinterest-ready paradises for festival-wear fetishists.So when The Daily Beast was invited to check out Yonder Escalante, a chic new camping resort in the southern Utah desert—featuring neatly designed A-frame cabins, restored vintage Airstreams, and a drive-in theater with parked classic cars—I must confess: I was skeptical.My cynical ass hauled itself out to the middle...
ESCALANTE, UT
Advnture

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
COLORADO STATE
tripatini.com

6 of the USA's Top RV Parks

Whether you own or rent your rig, RV travel is still going strong despite recent high gas prices, especially in the United States. And many RVers stay at parks with complete hookups with all utilities and varying degrees of amenities, from free WiFi (fairly common) to pools, restaurants, tennis courts, boating, theaters, and more. To give you an idea, here are a half dozen of the best examples across the USA:

