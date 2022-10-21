Read full article on original website
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Are Alligators Lurking In One of Idaho’s Wackiest Attractions?
If the last coupling strikes you as a major mismatch, hang on a sec. To Answer the Question, Yes. Alligators are, in fact, lurking in one of Idaho's wackiest tourist attractions. But! But! But! It's only because they live there!. Say what?!. It's 100% true. For several decades, the 75-80...
Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain
"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
This Missouri River Named Most Scenic Canoe Trip in America
Sometimes it's hard to appreciate something when you grew up with it practically in your own backyard. That's the case for a Missouri river that was just named the most scenic canoe trip you can take in America. The Travel is a major website for...well, travel. Duh. They just shared...
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
Embracing Retirement-Mountain Biking in the Summer
Volume 21-Biking is a Great Way to Enjoy the Summer. View From New York State Rt. 51 Near Gilbertsville, NY/Author Photo. Welcome back. Today I am presenting yet another article in my popular series to help you enjoy your retirement. These articles have proved to be popular and I enjoy writing them; it gives me satisfaction as a writer to give meaningful advice to my fellow retirees. How many of you still ride your bike? It is such an excellent activity for seniors. It is a non-weight-bearing activity that has proved very beneficial to me and can for you also.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found.
This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest
Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Hike the Bear Gulch Cave Trail in Pinnacles National Park
If you’re visiting Pinnacles National Park in California, the first thing you’ll read about is the Bear Gulch Cave Trail. It’s a popular hike and one of the top things to do in the park. Happiest Outdoors contributor Rasika and her husband hiked this trail in October 2021 and found it to be an unforgettable experience.
Take a hike on one of these 11 National Scenic Trails
Discover natural wonders and historic sites along the 11 National Scenic Trails with day hikes, section hikes and thru-hikes
Looking to Hit the Trails? Here Are 5 of the Best Fall Hikes in the U.S.
Fall is a great time to hit the trails. With all of the colorful foliage and the chilly weather, exploring the outdoors is quite the experience during this time of year. There are several destinations in the U.S. that showcase some amazing hikes, so you’ll be able to find one without a doubt. But if you’re looking for some inspiration, this list of some of the best fall hikes in the U.S. might be a good place to start!
Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel
There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
Huge Bison Pays a Surprise Visit to South Dakota Campsite and People Are Loving It
When you're camping out far from the constant noise and traffic of the city, you're much closer to the freedom of the natural world. Whether you've pitched a tent on the ground or are cozy in an RV, all around you wildlife are still living their lives in communion with nature- and if you're lucky, you might get to see them up close.
Further Into Fall: An Unexpected Archery Elk Adventure
“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
This Utah Desert Glamping Paradise Melted Away My Cynicism
In our year 2022, high-desert “bohemian” getaways like Joshua Tree or Marfa are on the verge of being overrun. The Airbnb-Instagram industrial complex and its throngs of venture capitalists, influencers, gurus, and clout chasers have begun slowly stripping these places of their idiosyncrasies, turning them into Pinterest-ready paradises for festival-wear fetishists.So when The Daily Beast was invited to check out Yonder Escalante, a chic new camping resort in the southern Utah desert—featuring neatly designed A-frame cabins, restored vintage Airstreams, and a drive-in theater with parked classic cars—I must confess: I was skeptical.My cynical ass hauled itself out to the middle...
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
Gravel cycling is a growing sport across rural southern Arizona
As the popularity of gravel cycling skyrockets around the world, the previously grassroots Midwestern sport has found a home in southern Arizona. Gravel cycling, also called gravel grinding or just gravel, has come into prominence in recent years and is essentially off-road cycling on primarily dirt and gravel roads. People...
6 of the USA's Top RV Parks
Whether you own or rent your rig, RV travel is still going strong despite recent high gas prices, especially in the United States. And many RVers stay at parks with complete hookups with all utilities and varying degrees of amenities, from free WiFi (fairly common) to pools, restaurants, tennis courts, boating, theaters, and more. To give you an idea, here are a half dozen of the best examples across the USA:
