Greenville, MS

WJTV 12

‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store. “Change has come, and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Funeral Service honors Greenville Police officer Myiesha Stewart

GREENVILLE - Funeral services for officer Myiesha Stewart began Friday morning at 11AM at the Washington County Convention Center, and featured many speakers honoring the life and the sacrifice of this fast-rising star of law enforcement. Her funeral service may viewed at this link: Funeral Services for Myiesha Stewart.
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Painting the City Blue for Fallen Officer

People gathered from near and far to celebrate the life of Investigator Myiesha Stewart from the Greenville Police Department. Stewart was killed while protecting and serving the community. Blue lights covered the city as law enforcement agencies united to show support to her loved ones. The funeral service was held at the Washington County Convention Center on Friday, October 21st.
GREENVILLE, MS
deltanews.tv

Recent Murders in Itta Bena

Two people were killed and seven people were wounded Friday night in Itta Bena. Little details are available about the murder. The Delta News is still waiting to hear back from Itta Bena's police chief.
ITTA BENA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Point notches statement win over Greenville

WEST POINT — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, West Point fans stood up and cheered, holding handmade signs praising head coach Chris Chambless and his 190th career win. The Green Wave’s dominant 40-8 victory over Greenville was certainly cause for celebration, but for Chambless, it was...
WEST POINT, MS

