Read full article on original website
Related
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store. “Change has come, and […]
deltanews.tv
Funeral Service honors Greenville Police officer Myiesha Stewart
GREENVILLE - Funeral services for officer Myiesha Stewart began Friday morning at 11AM at the Washington County Convention Center, and featured many speakers honoring the life and the sacrifice of this fast-rising star of law enforcement. Her funeral service may viewed at this link: Funeral Services for Myiesha Stewart.
Vicksburg Post
Murder account ‘Deer Creek Drive’ has special Vicksburg connection
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, Beverly Lowry, author of “Deer Creek Drive,” will have a book signing at Lorelei Books, 1103 Washington St., with free refreshments offered. The nonfiction work by Lowry recounts the brutal Leland murder in 1948 of Idella Thompson by her daughter Ruth...
deltadailynews.com
Painting the City Blue for Fallen Officer
People gathered from near and far to celebrate the life of Investigator Myiesha Stewart from the Greenville Police Department. Stewart was killed while protecting and serving the community. Blue lights covered the city as law enforcement agencies united to show support to her loved ones. The funeral service was held at the Washington County Convention Center on Friday, October 21st.
Mississippi town with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue
A Mississippi town with a Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager.
Louisiana Mother and Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to a Rental to Cover Up Damage
Louisiana Mother and Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to a Rental to Cover Up Damage. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home they were moving out of.
deltanews.tv
Recent Murders in Itta Bena
Two people were killed and seven people were wounded Friday night in Itta Bena. Little details are available about the murder. The Delta News is still waiting to hear back from Itta Bena's police chief.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point notches statement win over Greenville
WEST POINT — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, West Point fans stood up and cheered, holding handmade signs praising head coach Chris Chambless and his 190th career win. The Green Wave’s dominant 40-8 victory over Greenville was certainly cause for celebration, but for Chambless, it was...
Comments / 3