BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Diagnosis Announced
The New Orleans Pelicans have given an update on Zion Williamson after he got injured on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.
How Did He Do It? Watch Steph Curry's Miraculous Finish
Steph Curry had an incredible finish at the rim in Friday night's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary. The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
Gordon Hayward liked a tweet suggesting a trade where he joins the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Steph Curry Reveals Advice For Jordan Poole
Steph had advice for Poole after the Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets
FOX Sports
Magic Johnson details relationship with LeBron James on 'Club Shay Shay'
"You could be responsible for the greatest franchise in the world." Of all the pitches Magic Johnson had given to players during his time as an executive, owner, coach or prospective teammate, the pitch he delivered to LeBron James still occupies his mind nearly four years later. Johnson detailed what...
FOX Sports
Can Los Angeles Lakers overcome historically bad shooting?
The Los Angeles Lakers have shot themselves into a ditch after just one week of the NBA season. Can they shoot their way out?. It would be an understatement to say the Lakers are off to a discouraging start under new head coach Darvin Ham. They're 0-3 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. Their last loss against Portland on Sunday was a new low, as they blew a seven-point lead in the final two minutes.
BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Jazz-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings
The LA Clippers have released their injury report vs. the Kings
FOX Sports
Oubre, Richards power Hornets to 126-109 win over Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected...
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: High expectations make Pelicans' home opener perfect pick-me-up for city
You probably wouldn’t have believed anyone if they told you this a month ago, but I’ll tell you anyway. By the time Sunday is over, the New Orleans Pelicans could have more wins than the New Orleans Saints. Not bad for a team just two games into its...
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
