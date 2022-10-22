The Los Angeles Lakers have shot themselves into a ditch after just one week of the NBA season. Can they shoot their way out?. It would be an understatement to say the Lakers are off to a discouraging start under new head coach Darvin Ham. They're 0-3 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. Their last loss against Portland on Sunday was a new low, as they blew a seven-point lead in the final two minutes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO