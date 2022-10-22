10/21/22 Indianapolis, Madeline Greaves breathes

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress
Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
My Two Cents: Be Angry, But Stop With the 'Fire Everybody' Talk, Because it Can't Happen
Indiana football is a mess, and after a fifth-straight loss on Saturday at Rutgers, fans are howling for change. They want everyone fired, but that's just not reality in big-time college football. Money talks first, and cleaning house just can't happen right now.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
hammerandrails.com
Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24: Changes...
It was a beautiful afternoon in Indianapolis. It was a day of freedom and promise, where you could do pretty much whatever you wanted to do. It was a good morning and early afternoon driving around with my sunroof open on some errands, I was looking forward to a late afternoon of watching football. Then Purdue was down 14-0 before ESPN could flip over from Cincinnati-SMU to our game.
Zionsville student makes his own name on the field
Zionsville sophomore wide receiver Eugene Hilton is working to make his name known on and off the field.
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at IU basketball’s main recruiting prospects in the class of 2024
With activity in the class of 2023 tapering off, it’s time to dial-in on who the IU basketball program is making serious progress with in the high school junior class. So far, the Indiana has staff has cast a relatively wide net with the class of 2024 when compared to recent years, so there a lot of names to track.
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Opens Global Distribution Center In Indiana
Located just outside Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., Mercury Marine’s new global distribution center opened late this week. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis.-headquartered marine engine and accessories company, the current Fond du Lac distribution center will be repurposed to expand production capacity. Officially opened...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
Defense says Natalia Barnett isn't disabled
The defense attorney corrected himself within a second. “Sorry,” he said, after referring to her as an adult. “She (was) 24 years old.”. The person in question is Natalia Barnett, whose parents left her alone in a Lafayette apartment by her parents Michael and Kristine Barnett in July 2013.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
2 shot dead near 38th and Meridian on Indy's north side
Two people were shot to death in a suspected double-homicide early Monday on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running for Marion County Recorder
My name is Barcia Alejos, and I am a Double Blue Star Mom and proven businesswoman running for Marion County Recorder. Being a Double Blue Star Mom is the reason I am running. Being a proven businesswoman is the reason you should vote for me. I raised all three of...
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
Fox 59
Much-needed rainfall is on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances. Warm, dry Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under...
Marion County Prosecutor's race: 6 questions for challenger Cyndi Carrasco
Cyndi Carrasco believes the Marion County prosecutor's office needs to change at the top, and she wants to be that change.
cbs4indy.com
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man,...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
