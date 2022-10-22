Read full article on original website
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
WHSV
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old.
WHSV
Harrisonburg couple celebrates wedding anniversary after meeting online during pandemic
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Love finds you when you least expect it. That’s what one Harrisonburg couple is saying as they celebrate a year of marriage after meeting online during the height of the pandemic. John and Margie joined a group on Facebook back in 2020 just looking to...
wvtf.org
New opioid far stronger than fentanyl
Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
WHSV
Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
cbs19news
Missing Juvenile from the Faber Area of Nelson County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Nelson County Sheriff's office is searching for missing a juvenile from the Faber area of Nelson County. The sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to find Skylar M. Cabaniss, described as a white female who is 5’ 6” tall, 16 years old, and 125 pounds.
Missing Nelson County teen found
According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 23
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 23.
cbs19news
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
WHSV
Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
cbs19news
Police identify individual killed in shooting at Charlottesville Downtown Mall
UPDATE: On Oct 23 at approximately 1 a.m. Charlottesville Police have responded to a shots fired report near the 200 block of West Main St. Two male individuals were involved in an altercation that occurred inside a bar where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside of the...
WJLA
'We had to' |More legal action over controversial Spotsylvania Co. schools' superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Friday, 7News learned of new legal action being taken in the controversy over Spotsylvania County Public Schools' recent superintendent hire. Mark Taylor has already signed a contract and his first day as superintendent is set for Nov. 1. But, Spotsylvania County school board...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
