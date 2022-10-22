ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHSV

11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
ELKTON, VA
wvtf.org

New opioid far stronger than fentanyl

Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Missing Juvenile from the Faber Area of Nelson County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Nelson County Sheriff's office is searching for missing a juvenile from the Faber area of Nelson County. The sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to find Skylar M. Cabaniss, described as a white female who is 5’ 6” tall, 16 years old, and 125 pounds.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

