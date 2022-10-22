ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Daily Mail

Uni student who took LSD before killing his girlfriend because he feared she was a 'demon' is given maximum jail term

A university student who took LSD and became psychotic before killing his 18-year-old girlfriend, fearing she was a demon, has been jailed for 20 years. Newcastle Supreme Court Justice Richard Cavanagh said Jordan Brodie Miller, 22, had violently attacked his partner of two years, Emerald Wardle, when delusional and suffering a psychotic disorder caused by the temporary effects of his drug taking.
People

Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping

Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
justpene50

Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat

Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.
CBS Baltimore

Body identified as Virginia teenager who disappeared in 1975

The remains of a Virginia teenager who disappeared nearly 50 years ago have now been identified, police announced Monday. Authorities involved in the longstanding cold case credited advanced DNA tests and "forensic-grade" genome sequencing for the recent discovery, which linked a set of previously anonymous remains to Patricia Agnes Gildawie, who was also called "Choubi."Gildawie went missing in 1975, and was last seen on Feb. 8 of that year, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release confirming her identity. She was 17 at the time and dating an older man who worked at an upholstery store, according...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

