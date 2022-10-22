Read full article on original website
Mother charged after son dies from THC gummy
A woman in Virginia has been charged with the death of her young son after authorities believe he had several THC gummies.
Officials: Virginia mom charged in son's THC gummy death
The mother told police that only one gummy containing CBD, which does not cause a high, was left when her son accessed the jar.
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Uni student who took LSD before killing his girlfriend because he feared she was a 'demon' is given maximum jail term
A university student who took LSD and became psychotic before killing his 18-year-old girlfriend, fearing she was a demon, has been jailed for 20 years. Newcastle Supreme Court Justice Richard Cavanagh said Jordan Brodie Miller, 22, had violently attacked his partner of two years, Emerald Wardle, when delusional and suffering a psychotic disorder caused by the temporary effects of his drug taking.
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat
Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say
A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about...
Body identified as Virginia teenager who disappeared in 1975
The remains of a Virginia teenager who disappeared nearly 50 years ago have now been identified, police announced Monday. Authorities involved in the longstanding cold case credited advanced DNA tests and "forensic-grade" genome sequencing for the recent discovery, which linked a set of previously anonymous remains to Patricia Agnes Gildawie, who was also called "Choubi."Gildawie went missing in 1975, and was last seen on Feb. 8 of that year, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release confirming her identity. She was 17 at the time and dating an older man who worked at an upholstery store, according...
Texas woman found guilty of killing pregnant woman and taking unborn baby out of her womb
A disturbing story out of Texas, where a woman was found guilty of capital murder for killing a pregnant woman and taking the unborn baby out of her womb. Taylor Parker entered to the courtroom accused in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child Braxlyn, but Parker left the court as a convicted killer.
Nevada mother arrested after she stormed inside a school bus to attack driver when he dropped their kids off an hour late: report
The driver pulled over several times because the children were out of control. One child attempted to hold the steering wheel, the Las Vegas Journal reported.
Landlord Hid Camera in Bathroom and Watched 12-Year-Old Girl Shower: Police
Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, was charged with voyeurism after the child found cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.
Body found in shallow grave on Hawaii identified as California man, police say
The body, found in July, had to undergo DNA tests to be identified.
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but do not believe she was held against her will
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
