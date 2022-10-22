Read full article on original website
WDTV
Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said a child who was supposed to be in his care was found near I-79 in Anmoore as he went to drink in Morgantown “for a few hours.”. Officers responded to a complaint on Sunday of a 6-year-old...
Man found shot to death in car in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man in Wilkinsburg. The man was found shot inside his vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner
CASTLE SHANNON — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a local diner. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and medics were sent to Grove Road in Castle Shannon at around 5:30 p.m., where a large hole was punched through the side of Bob’s Diner.
WDTV
National Drug Take Back Day returns this weekend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to hold its semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way...
wajr.com
Texas man convicted in EMS worker attack
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a jury in Monongalia County Circuit Court. In November of 2021, David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.
West Virginia man, ‘Squeak Bennett,’ arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself
PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as “Squeak Bennett” was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home. It all started at around 6 p.m. when the Tucker County 911 received a call […]
WDTV
Woman pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation. 27-year-old Aaliyah Snowden, of Eastpointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged with murder in West Virginia
A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
WTRF
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
North Huntingdon police make another arrest in undercover drug sting
North Huntingdon police made an arrest Thursday after an undercover drug buy of 1,000 stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, which was at least the second such arrest in eight days in the township. Keith E. Blackman, 30, who lists addresses in Jeannette and North Versailles, was being held at the...
Washington Township police charge man awaiting trial with trying to intimidate witness
Washington Township police say a man who is in jail awaiting trial on multiple felony counts was charged with another felony after he tried to intimidate a witness. Harold Michael Franks, 40, 300 block of Route 356 is in the Westmoreland County jail awaiting trial on felony charges filed in August by Washington Township police that include illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, strangulation, theft and receiving stolen property.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal shooting in Penn Hills. Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive at 8:29 p.m. A Channel 11 crew was on scene as the medical examiner’s office arrived. Our...
WTRF
West Virginia home without full electricity, backed-up toilet, 2 charged with child neglect
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
Ohio man admits to having meth in Marshall County
Deonte Raymond James, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” James admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. James faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine […]
WTOV 9
New details emerge from traffic stop that led to arrest human trafficking suspects in Ohio
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — New details have emerged from the traffic stop that led to the arrest of two people who later escaped police custody while in transit to Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia were arrested on Monday morning around 8:30 on I-70. State police...
The Recorddelta
Local man charged with Burglary, held on large bond
BUCKHANNON — Brian Allen Large, age 26 of Buckhannon, has been charged with Burglary after breaking into multiple homes on Brushy Fork Road. According to the criminal complaint filed by Upshur County Sherriff Deputy Cole Bender, the incidents occurred on Saturday, October 8. The criminal complaint revealed that Deputy Bender responded to a call about someone entering their residence without permission on Brushy Fork Road. The victim shared that she woke up and found a man lying on the floor next to the couch her daughter was sleeping on. She described him as tall, skinny and blonde. The victim was unsure how the defendant entered the home, as she believed the door was locked and there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.
