Morgantown, WV

WDTV

National Drug Take Back Day returns this weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to hold its semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Texas man convicted in EMS worker attack

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a jury in Monongalia County Circuit Court. In November of 2021, David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.
JOURDANTON, TX
WDTV

Woman pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation. 27-year-old Aaliyah Snowden, of Eastpointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tribune-Review

Washington Township police charge man awaiting trial with trying to intimidate witness

Washington Township police say a man who is in jail awaiting trial on multiple felony counts was charged with another felony after he tried to intimidate a witness. Harold Michael Franks, 40, 300 block of Route 356 is in the Westmoreland County jail awaiting trial on felony charges filed in August by Washington Township police that include illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, strangulation, theft and receiving stolen property.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
DUBOIS, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man admits to having meth in Marshall County

Deonte Raymond James, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. James, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” James admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. James faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Local man charged with Burglary, held on large bond

BUCKHANNON — Brian Allen Large, age 26 of Buckhannon, has been charged with Burglary after breaking into multiple homes on Brushy Fork Road. According to the criminal complaint filed by Upshur County Sherriff Deputy Cole Bender, the incidents occurred on Saturday, October 8. The criminal complaint revealed that Deputy Bender responded to a call about someone entering their residence without permission on Brushy Fork Road. The victim shared that she woke up and found a man lying on the floor next to the couch her daughter was sleeping on. She described him as tall, skinny and blonde. The victim was unsure how the defendant entered the home, as she believed the door was locked and there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.
BUCKHANNON, WV

