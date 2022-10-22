10/21/22 Indianapolis, Sophie McAfee

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
On this day in Indiana history: events from October 23, the week ahead
INDIANA — Whether it is memorable political debates, legendary bank heists or aviation records, Indiana has some history when it comes to October 23. While the Hoosier state may be overlooked by some as a flyover state or a large cornfield – it does have a special place in history, specifically on this date. Female […]
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
My Two Cents: Be Angry, But Stop With the 'Fire Everybody' Talk, Because it Can't Happen
Indiana football is a mess, and after a fifth-straight loss on Saturday at Rutgers, fans are howling for change. They want everyone fired, but that's just not reality in big-time college football. Money talks first, and cleaning house just can't happen right now.
Watch: Kate Mulgrew Visits The Captain Janeway Monument In Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, Indiana is the future birthplace of Captain Kathryn Janeway of Star Trek: Voyager, and the city recently erected a monument in Janeway’s honor. Today Kate Mulgrew visited Janeway, and you can watch video of the visit plus a Q&A session she held later. Mulgrew visits Janeway. The Janeway...
IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
IU School of Medicine building $230 million center in downtown Indianapolis
(The Center Square) – The Indiana University School of Medicine will build a $230 million medical education and research building in Indianapolis, the largest project in the school’s 120-year history. The facility will be co-located with a new downtown Indianapolis hospital and an expanded medical campus of Indiana...
Advocates working to address affordable housing issues across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County is in a housing crisis right now, according to affordable housing advocates. The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana said there are 400 to 600 eviction filings every week in Marion County. A group of affordable housing advocates met on Sunday to discuss possible policy priorities to help low income renters.
Why I’m Running for Marion County Recorder
My name is Barcia Alejos, and I am a Double Blue Star Mom and proven businesswoman running for Marion County Recorder. Being a Double Blue Star Mom is the reason I am running. Being a proven businesswoman is the reason you should vote for me. I raised all three of...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter
Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career NFL start in Week 8 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Veteran starter Matt Ryan, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, heads to the bench after...
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
Defense says Natalia Barnett isn't disabled
The defense attorney corrected himself within a second. “Sorry,” he said, after referring to her as an adult. “She (was) 24 years old.”. The person in question is Natalia Barnett, whose parents left her alone in a Lafayette apartment by her parents Michael and Kristine Barnett in July 2013.
Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs
A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
Indiana Pork is a great way to eat healthy and support local farmers
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to make a healthy meal for the whole family while also supporting local farmers? Indiana Pork is the solution for you. Registered dietician Kim Galeaz joined Indy Now on Friday to speak on the local group of over 3,000 pork farmers based in the Hoosier state and the many meals you can create with their products.
Indy police searching for missing 4-year-old, 2 adults with her
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old girl. Gemma Hadler was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Indianapolis Metro police, and was last seen with her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Lee Hadler, and 37-year-old Austin Reynolds. Hadler is described by IMPD as a 4-year-old, 3’5″, 35-pound girl with brown […]
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man,...
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
