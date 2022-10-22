ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
Trade wind weather to dominate the work week

Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns is on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like “Byrna launchers” are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek

Business Report: Interisland capacity

Trade wind pattern to dominate the coming week

Two-time cancer survivor hosts ‘Pretty in Pink’ luncheon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local woman and two-time cancer survivor hosted a ‘Pretty in Pink’ luncheon Sunday in honor of Breast Cancer awareness month. ‘Iwalani Tseu inherited a healing garden in 2006 from her parents — and continues to use her platform to help others. “All the...
Trade wind weather conditions for the coming week

Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow

