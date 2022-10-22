Read full article on original website
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
'It's scary': In bold crime sprees, thieves prowl Oahu communities in U-Haul trucks to cart away what they steal
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy...
Trade wind weather to dominate the work week
Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek. By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The...
Day after double drowning, Maui residents raise alarm about hazardous shoreline
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than 24 hours after two people died at Keanae Landing, a family with young children was seen playing on wet rocks. “You guys all need to come out of there,” shouted Kelly Luat-Hueu on Friday morning. Kelly and his family put up caution tape around...
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns is on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like “Byrna launchers” are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday...
Business Report: Interisland capacity
From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day. The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Business Report: Gas prices. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM HST. |. By HNN...
Trade wind pattern to dominate the coming week
Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii. Non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The dream for 2,500 homes...
Two-time cancer survivor hosts ‘Pretty in Pink’ luncheon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local woman and two-time cancer survivor hosted a ‘Pretty in Pink’ luncheon Sunday in honor of Breast Cancer awareness month. ‘Iwalani Tseu inherited a healing garden in 2006 from her parents — and continues to use her platform to help others. “All the...
Trade wind weather conditions for the coming week
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. Transition weather day for parts...
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow
Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022...
