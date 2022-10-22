ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards

By Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026.

Kelli Pendleton, the executive director of the Fort Campbell Strong Defense Alliance, was reappointed to the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs. Her term will end July 16, 2026.

