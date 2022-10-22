ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling Flirty! Mario Lopez Jokes His Wife Is A 'Snack' With Playful Snapshot

By Alexandra Stone
 2 days ago
Getting fresh! Even after 10 years of marriage, Mario Lopez still thinks his wife, Courtney Mazza Lopez , is a snack. The Access Hollywood host took to Instagram to share a flirty photo on Friday, October 21.

"Came to the kitchen looking for a snack," he captioned a shot of Courtney's backside that he posted to his Instagram Story. The 40-year-old was sporting a pair of black, form-fitting shorts and a matching hoodie. "Found one..."

COURTNEY MAZZA LOPEZ ADORABLY SCHOOLS HUBBY MARIO LOPEZ ON ROMANTIC FONDUE-THEMED DATE NIGHT

This isn't the first time the Saved by the Bell star has sang his wife's praises on social media. On Thursday, October 13, Mario celebrated her birthday by sharing a sweet snapshot of himself kissing her on the cheek.

"Happy Birthday to the Casa Lopez CEO!" he captioned the tender moment. "Love you baby & so thankful you’re my wife…"

MARIO LOPEZ DISHES ON HIS FAVORITE FOOTBALL TEAM, SUPERBOWL TRADITIONS & HIS PASSION FOR SUPPORTING FEEDING AMERICA

Only a few days prior, Courtney took to Instagram with her own birthday wishes for her hunky hubby . "49 and F’in finnnnneeee. Happy birthday to my baby ," she wrote on Monday, October 10. "I love you FOR LIFE!"

Mario and Courtney tied the knot in 2012 and share three children together — Gia , 12, Dominic , 9, and Santino , 2.

Prior to his marriage to the I Love Us actress, the 49-year-old was briefly married to Ali Landry . However, the couple annulled their vows only two weeks after their nuptials. The actor later opened up on his failed marriage and how his infidelity affected their relationship in his book, Just Between Us.

"I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady," he penned in the 2014 memoir. "When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn’t in love. But I walked down the aisle [anyway]. Ali was hurt and angry, rightfully so."

As OK! previously reported, the Repli-Kate star recently admitted she thanks God "every single day" that he cheated on her.

"It changed me as a woman," she confessed. "I am so much better because that happened."

OK! Magazine

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Claps Back At Denise Richards Following Kathy Hilton Drama: 'The Truth Is Still The Truth'

Subtle slams! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Lisa Rinna appeared to have a few choice words for Denise Richards after the Wild Things actress seemingly took Kathy Hilton's side amid the soap star and the socialite's ongoing feud. "I’m a firm believer that the truth will come out," a quote shared to the Days of Our Lives alum's Instagram Story on Friday, October 21, read. "You might as well save yourself the energy and be honest from the start."FRENEMIES & FEUDS! FROM KYLE RICHARDS VS LISA VANDERPUMP TO JILL ZARIN VS BETHENNY FRANKEL & MORE OF THE MOST...
OK! Magazine

Reba McEntire Explains How She Ensured Son Shelby Would Grow Into A Humble Man

Though Reba McEntire's only son, Shelby Blackstock, grew up in a much different environment than she did, the country superstar made it her mission to give the now 32-year-old a normal upbringing."When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win. He wouldn't have learned anything that way," the mom-of-one quipped in a new interview. "I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"McEntire achieved her goal of raising a humble man, proudly boasting that more than one person has...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

