Feeling Flirty! Mario Lopez Jokes His Wife Is A 'Snack' With Playful Snapshot

Getting fresh! Even after 10 years of marriage, Mario Lopez still thinks his wife, Courtney Mazza Lopez , is a snack. The Access Hollywood host took to Instagram to share a flirty photo on Friday, October 21.

"Came to the kitchen looking for a snack," he captioned a shot of Courtney's backside that he posted to his Instagram Story. The 40-year-old was sporting a pair of black, form-fitting shorts and a matching hoodie. "Found one..."

This isn't the first time the Saved by the Bell star has sang his wife's praises on social media. On Thursday, October 13, Mario celebrated her birthday by sharing a sweet snapshot of himself kissing her on the cheek.

"Happy Birthday to the Casa Lopez CEO!" he captioned the tender moment. "Love you baby & so thankful you’re my wife…"

Only a few days prior, Courtney took to Instagram with her own birthday wishes for her hunky hubby . "49 and F’in finnnnneeee. Happy birthday to my baby ," she wrote on Monday, October 10. "I love you FOR LIFE!"

Mario and Courtney tied the knot in 2012 and share three children together — Gia , 12, Dominic , 9, and Santino , 2.

Prior to his marriage to the I Love Us actress, the 49-year-old was briefly married to Ali Landry . However, the couple annulled their vows only two weeks after their nuptials. The actor later opened up on his failed marriage and how his infidelity affected their relationship in his book, Just Between Us.

"I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady," he penned in the 2014 memoir. "When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn’t in love. But I walked down the aisle [anyway]. Ali was hurt and angry, rightfully so."

As OK! previously reported, the Repli-Kate star recently admitted she thanks God "every single day" that he cheated on her.

"It changed me as a woman," she confessed. "I am so much better because that happened."