Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station bond projects total $90.4 million, operational expenses could affect future tax rate
The College Station City Council unanimously approved calling for a $90.4 million bond election that includes five propositions regarding fire safety improvements, transportation, sports and tourism, and park and pool improvements. Residents can vote for or against each bond proposition individually in the November general election. Proposition A is for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) Because the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
John Nichols, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) It is easy to frame the issue in one dimension while not looking at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kyle Schumann, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) I believe...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anjuli "A.J." Renold, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) A fair...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Knows importance of taking care of people
I have known Bob Yancy from 1992 when he joined the staff at the city of College Station. I was the mayor pro tem and I was always impressed that Bob was such a quick learner to understand the issues. Over the years I have seen him turn into a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Early voting for November election opens Monday
Early voting for November’s election opens Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five early voting locations are open this Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license and a passport.
Bryan College Station Eagle
William Wright, College Station Council Place 2
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) We have to use taxpayer money wisely. Period. Having said that, the citizens of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
David Levine, College Station Council Place 2
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) While I see value in the city investing in properties locally for a variety...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three candidates seeking CS mayor's position
Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the College Station city races with a look at the candidates for mayor. Mayor Karl Mooney, who has done such a good job over the past six years, is term-limited from running again. Three candidates filed for the mayor position — Rick Robison,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Correcting the record, looking at SMD 5
There was an error in place listings for Bryan City Council in Friday’s paper. In reality, Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski are vying for Bryan’s Single Member District 3 position. Only voters in that district may cast a ballot in this race. This race is for the remaining year of the term of Councilman Bobby Gutierrez, who is running for mayor.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rick Robsion, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall?. My thoughts on the purchase of the Macy’s store is wasteful spending conducted by our council...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate looks at what makes sense
I have known Bob Yancy on a personal and professional level for many years. Bob is the type of person we need on the College Station City Council. His "what-makes-sense" approach to issues and his business background would help our community spring forward in a positive direction and plan for the future.
Bryan College Station Eagle
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $491,490
Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Castlegate II from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Newburgh offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, study, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, Espresso cabinetry with Flemish glass inserts, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Retreat upstairs and enjoy entertaining in the loft style gameroom. The Newburgh bedroom split finds the primary suite and two bedrooms downstairs with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include wood-look tile flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio and so much more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Estimated completion is Fall 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November
Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month. The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
Comments / 0