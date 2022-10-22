Read full article on original website
Missouri's Burden wins SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
Missouri receiver Luther Burden III won SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the SEC announced Monday. Burden shared the award with LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, who had five tackles, one sack, a pass break-up and two QB hurries in LSU's upset win over Ole Miss.
Missouri vs. No. 19 Kentucky scheduled for 11 a.m.
Missouri’s home game against No. 19 Kentucky on Nov. 5 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday. Pending the result of Missouri’s matchup with South Carolina on Oct. 29, the Tigers could be fighting to stay alive in the hunt for a bowl game against the Wildcats. Missouri will enter the game either 4-4 or 3-5, while Kentucky will be either 6-2 or 5-3.
Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 0 (3Q)
3 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:01: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 39-yard field goal. Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 0. 12:19: Missouri, Luther Burden 10-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Vanderbilt 0. First quarter. 12:12:...
Rock Bridge quarterback Kaiser on Missouri visit
Among the crowd of recruits watching on as Missouri took the field Saturday was Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser. The junior has yet to receive a rating by 247 Sports and Rivals but is already drawing attention in his first season as a starter. The conversations have been limited with...
Burden, MU defense edge Vanderbilt for first SEC win
After weeks of minimal targets and injuries limiting second-half play, Luther Burden III broke out in his best Southeastern Conference contest of his freshman season. His two touchdowns carried the Tigers to a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt for Missouri’s first conference win of the season. Burden helped set the...
Missouri’s offensive woes continue against Vanderbilt
Missouri narrowly averted disaster against Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. An anemic offensive showing nearly cost the Tigers a homecoming win, but their defense, as well as the Commodores’ equally poor attack, were enough to propel Missouri to a tight 17-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Easley scores late equalizer in MU soccer's draw at Texas A&M
In the 68th minute of Sunday's contest between Missouri soccer and Texas A&M, Jenna Bartels slipped a pass through two Aggie defenders to set up Jadyn Easley on the back post for a tap-in goal that earned the Tigers a 1-1 draw. Missouri was outshot 4-2 in the contest but...
PBU Party: Missouri’s secondary dominates (besides that one play) in win over Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann took a few steps to his right and lofted a pass over the middle to his top target, Will Sheppard. The SEC’s No. 4 receiver got his hands on the ball and turned his head upfield, where he barely had a chance to see Missouri safety Joseph Charleston right in front of him.
Homecoming: A week in photos
MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
MU men's basketball adds commitment from preferred walk-on in Illinois' Stephens
Missouri men's basketball added a fourth name to its list of commitments from the Class of 2023 on Saturday, when Danny Stephens announced he will be joining Dennis Gates' squad. Stephens is a 6-foot-6 forward from Southeastern High School in Augusta, Illinois. He will join the Tigers as a prefered...
Helias gets running game going in romp of Vianney
As Helias has done all season long, the Crusaders offense dominated in every aspect in a 59-13 win over Vianney on Friday in Jefferson City. Highlighting the running game for Helias were running backs Alex Marberry and Mason French . Each of the backs accounted for two touchdown runs apiece in the first half.
Jefferson City routs Moberly on the road
Jefferson City will roll into the postseason with some serious momentum after running all over Moberly en route to a 58-14 victory Friday in Moberly. In their first matchup since 1957, the Jays' rushing attack came out of the gates hot and never looked back. Seniors Ethan Garnett and Zane Wings capitalized on short fields for the Jays to open the game, as each found the end zone on Jefferson City’s first two drives to put the road team up 14-0 in the blink of an eye.
MU men's basketball hosts open practice
Before Missouri's football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, MU men's basketball gave the public a sneak peek during an open practice at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers ended the practice with a full-court scrimmage. Under new coach Dennis Gates, MU opens the 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Washington University on Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. The regular season begins with a home game Nov. 7 against Southern Indiana.
Bowling Green dominates North Callaway in 61-12 win
Bowling Green powered to a 61-12 win against North Callaway on Friday in Kingdom City. The Bowling Green offense was powered by Marcus Starks. On the opening drive, Starks rushed for a 48-yard touchdown. Then he scored on the next drive with a 10-yard run.
Elger C. Bolton April 19, 1933 — Oct. 17, 2022
Elger Clinton Bolton, 89, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center. Elger was born on April 19, 1933, in Warren County, Missouri the son of Clinton A. Bolton and Caroline Wehrmann Bolton. On June 28, 1959, in Warrenton, Missouri he married Bennie Rose Sword and she survives of the home.
Big plays help Tolton secure win over Fayette, home playoff game
Senior James Lee has made impact plays on both sides of the ball for Tolton all season, and he did so again Friday to ensure the Trailblazers host their first-round district matchup. Lee snagged two crucial interceptions and a key reception to lead Tolton to a 40-36 home win over...
Live, Laugh, Lose
Now that the regular season is in the books, teams look toward one thing: playoffs. As the season unwinds and fans now face the possibility of ending their journey, the competition begins to heat up as the District tournament is just days away. Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63 to 3 to win its second straight conference championship. Father Tolton squeaked out a win against Fayette 40 to 36. North Callaway shut down Bowling Green 61 to 12. Vianney fell to Helias 59 to 13.
Macon pulls out a win over Centralia to end regular season play
Mykel Linear’s offensive runs resulted in Macon overtaking Centralia and securing a 20-14 win after a stalemate for much of the competition. Both teams had a single loss entering the contest, but the Tigers pulled through and proved they deserved the win against a worthy opponent. Centralia started off...
California takes down Hallsville behind QB Kilmer
California hosted Hallsville on Friday and outlasted its guests 41-38 in a grueling Tri-County Conference offensive shootout. It was the Pintos’ first win over Hallsville since Sept. 23, 2016. Both teams finish the season at 4-5. The California running game headed by quarterback Martin Kilmer shredded Hallsville’s defensive unit....
Rock Bridge's seven-game win streak snapped by Francis Howell
Rock Bridge rattled off seven consecutive victories to put itself in position to claim the top seed in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 playoffs. A road win against Francis Howell on Friday night would've all but assured the Bruins the No. 1 seed. The Vikings, however, had other ideas.
