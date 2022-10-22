ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Related
westernherald.com

WMU hockey dominates ND in 4-0 home shutout

Western Michigan hockey defeated Notre Dame 4-0 Saturday night at Lawson Arena. The Broncos improved to 5-2-0 on the season. Goaltender Cameron Rowe made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season. Junior defenseman Cedric Fiedler scored the first two goals of his collegiate career. Zak Galambos scored twice to extend his team-leading goal total to five. Tim Washe picked up three assists.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU football defense

Western Michigan football defeated Miami (OH) 16-10 Saturday. The win snapped the RedHawks’ …
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU football wins at M-OH as defense wreaks havoc

Western Michigan football defeated Miami (OH) 16-10 Saturday. The win snapped the RedHawks’ 16-game home win streak. WMU improves to 3-5 on the year and 2-2 in the MAC. True freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet got the win in the first start of his collegiate career. He is the first true freshman to start under center for WMU since Kaleb Eleby in 2018.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

Latino Student Alliance shares student art in Latinx Art Showcase

Western Michigan University’s Latino Student Alliance (LSA) hosted a Latinx Art Showcase to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 13. The showcase gave Hispanic students a place to present their work and see the work of other students in the community. LSA aimed to give students the confidence to share...
KALAMAZOO, MI
TheDailyBeast

This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pita Way to open next door to City BBQ in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Southwest Michigan will soon have its first Pita Way when the Michigan-born and -bred Mediterranean restaurant chain opens in Portage. The restaurant is located in a new building at 6403 S. Westnedge Road, sandwiched between the recently opened City BBQ and Sleep Number store on the east side of the road and in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The restaurant is expected to open soon, though is yet to announce an exact date.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
VICKSBURG, MI
WWMTCw

SPCA to host adoption event for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The SPCA of Southwest Michigan received 24 rescued dogs that were affected by Hurricane Ian, and plenty of furry friends are waiting for their forever home. Fur-ever homes: Rescue dogs from Florida, Puerto Rico available for adoption this weekend. National Make a Dog’s Day is Oct....
KALAMAZOO, MI

