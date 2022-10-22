Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
westernherald.com
WMU hockey dominates ND in 4-0 home shutout
Western Michigan hockey defeated Notre Dame 4-0 Saturday night at Lawson Arena. The Broncos improved to 5-2-0 on the season. Goaltender Cameron Rowe made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season. Junior defenseman Cedric Fiedler scored the first two goals of his collegiate career. Zak Galambos scored twice to extend his team-leading goal total to five. Tim Washe picked up three assists.
westernherald.com
WMU football defense
Western Michigan football defeated Miami (OH) 16-10 Saturday. The win snapped the RedHawks’ …
westernherald.com
WMU football wins at M-OH as defense wreaks havoc
Western Michigan football defeated Miami (OH) 16-10 Saturday. The win snapped the RedHawks’ 16-game home win streak. WMU improves to 3-5 on the year and 2-2 in the MAC. True freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet got the win in the first start of his collegiate career. He is the first true freshman to start under center for WMU since Kaleb Eleby in 2018.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
westernherald.com
Latino Student Alliance shares student art in Latinx Art Showcase
Western Michigan University’s Latino Student Alliance (LSA) hosted a Latinx Art Showcase to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 13. The showcase gave Hispanic students a place to present their work and see the work of other students in the community. LSA aimed to give students the confidence to share...
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
Pita Way to open next door to City BBQ in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Southwest Michigan will soon have its first Pita Way when the Michigan-born and -bred Mediterranean restaurant chain opens in Portage. The restaurant is located in a new building at 6403 S. Westnedge Road, sandwiched between the recently opened City BBQ and Sleep Number store on the east side of the road and in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The restaurant is expected to open soon, though is yet to announce an exact date.
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Fire closes Olivet College residence hall
The fire was first reported before 7:30 A.M. on Thursday.
‘There really could be an unhinged psychopath’: GRPD warns unhoused community
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at the former Saint James Church Friday evening to say their goodbyes to Santino Ysasi.
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
1,500 to 2,000 gallons of waste spilled in Kzoo River
A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.
WWMTCw
SPCA to host adoption event for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The SPCA of Southwest Michigan received 24 rescued dogs that were affected by Hurricane Ian, and plenty of furry friends are waiting for their forever home. Fur-ever homes: Rescue dogs from Florida, Puerto Rico available for adoption this weekend. National Make a Dog’s Day is Oct....
WWMTCw
Woman accused of killing Battle Creek man found guilty of second-degree murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of killing a Battle Creek man at their shared apartment in 2020 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday. Rose Derrick, 67, was charged with the murder of Walter May after a two-day trial, according to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney. Battle...
Comments / 0