WMU hockey dominates ND in 4-0 home shutout

Western Michigan hockey defeated Notre Dame 4-0 Saturday night at Lawson Arena. The Broncos improved to 5-2-0 on the season. Goaltender Cameron Rowe made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season. Junior defenseman Cedric Fiedler scored the first two goals of his collegiate career. Zak Galambos scored twice to extend his team-leading goal total to five. Tim Washe picked up three assists.
WMU football wins at M-OH as defense wreaks havoc

Western Michigan football defeated Miami (OH) 16-10 Saturday. The win snapped the RedHawks’ 16-game home win streak. WMU improves to 3-5 on the year and 2-2 in the MAC. True freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet got the win in the first start of his collegiate career. He is the first true freshman to start under center for WMU since Kaleb Eleby in 2018.
WMU football defense

Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
Latino Student Alliance shares student art in Latinx Art Showcase

Western Michigan University’s Latino Student Alliance (LSA) hosted a Latinx Art Showcase to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 13. The showcase gave Hispanic students a place to present their work and see the work of other students in the community. LSA aimed to give students the confidence to share...
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
