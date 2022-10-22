Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westernherald.com
WMU hockey dominates ND in 4-0 home shutout
Western Michigan hockey defeated Notre Dame 4-0 Saturday night at Lawson Arena. The Broncos improved to 5-2-0 on the season. Goaltender Cameron Rowe made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season. Junior defenseman Cedric Fiedler scored the first two goals of his collegiate career. Zak Galambos scored twice to extend his team-leading goal total to five. Tim Washe picked up three assists.
westernherald.com
WMU football wins at M-OH as defense wreaks havoc
Western Michigan football defeated Miami (OH) 16-10 Saturday. The win snapped the RedHawks’ 16-game home win streak. WMU improves to 3-5 on the year and 2-2 in the MAC. True freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet got the win in the first start of his collegiate career. He is the first true freshman to start under center for WMU since Kaleb Eleby in 2018.
westernherald.com
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
WWMTCw
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Four candidates vying for four positions on Mattawan Consolidated School board
MATTAWAN, MI -- Four candidates are vying for four open positions on the Mattawan Consolidated Schools School Board. Voters will vote in the school board race and others when headed to the polls for the Nov. 8 election. MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette partnered with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Michigan...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
westernherald.com
Latino Student Alliance shares student art in Latinx Art Showcase
Western Michigan University’s Latino Student Alliance (LSA) hosted a Latinx Art Showcase to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 13. The showcase gave Hispanic students a place to present their work and see the work of other students in the community. LSA aimed to give students the confidence to share...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Fire closes Olivet College residence hall
The fire was first reported before 7:30 A.M. on Thursday.
2 injured after crash near Kalamazoo
Investigators believe the car involved in the crash was also used in a separate hit-and-run accident on Howard Street near Western Michigan University minutes before.
WWMTCw
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
Fight leads to chase, crash in Kzoo; 1 arrested
One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.
abc57.com
MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
