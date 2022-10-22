ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel says Tennessee needs a 'real sense of urgency' vs. Kentucky, everything runs through Will Levis

Josh Heupel and Tennessee face Kentucky this week in a primetime game in Neyland Stadium , and the Tennessee coach said the Vols need a strong effort to take care of business. “Big one this week. Big one,” Heupel said. “We’re playing a really good team (Kentucky) that’s really good in all three phases, and they’ve had 2 weeks to prepare for us. Our players need to have a real sense of urgency.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Where Vols Stand in Rankings After Week 8

The Vols improved their season record to 7-0 this past week after a 65-24 beatdown on UT Martin.  Tennessee's offense looked dominant once again, lighting up the Skyhawks defense with 52 first half points.  Jalin Hyatt stood out among the Vols' offensive playmakers, posting 174 yards on ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Up In Coaches, Holds Steady In AP Poll

Tennessee moved up one-spot to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and remained at No. 3 in the AP Poll following its win over UT Martin. The top five is the same in both the AP and Coaches Poll with No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State coming in ahead of the Vols and No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson coming in behind.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hoopseen.com

The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine

The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine. It’s a couple of days late, but the Tucker Topics are back! In this week’s edition, our resident hoops expert Garrett Tucker breaks down a big recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers, 2024 wing Chase McCarty’s evolution, and some quick notes from Thompson High School’s Hoops Combine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win

Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa

ALCOA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa. Video courtesy of WATE-TV. Likely the top game in the state of Tennessee on this night. The number one team in 2A vs. the number one team in 3A.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tennessee.edu

Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural

The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Company to expand Knox operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

'We’ve got to confront the ugliness of the past': Professors fight back against new Divisive Concepts bill

On Oct. 3, professors at the University of Tennessee tried to break the law. Now, they want you to know about it. Working with United Campus Workers, professors at UT taught concepts that could be considered divisive in their classrooms. The purpose of this effort was to protest a bill that attempts to restrict the teaching of divisive concepts in higher education.
KNOXVILLE, TN

