There’s more to Becca Bartusewich than meets the eye. In addition to being an instructor, most know her as the advising manager for the Office of Professional Program Support at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville – but these titles only form part of the picture. Outside of overseeing a team of advisors and their 1,100 distance students, both graduates and undergraduates, Bartusewich maintains a different educational passion. One that doesn’t involve the people of the present, but those of the past.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO