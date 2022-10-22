ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

State to hire 50 nurses to visit homes of infants exposed to drugs

By Brooke Thorington
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services plans to hire 50 nurses to make home visits to infants who were exposed to substance abuse by their mothers while pregnant.

DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said five years ago the department was ordered to come into compliance with follow-up visits for those infants.

“That was a huge burden on our workforce, and we are not nurses or substance abuse counselors. And so, we’ve been working towards a problem like this for a while,” said Walters.

DCFS came under fire after a two-year-old’s overdose death from fentanyl. The agency received multiple warnings about the child and other child welfare incidents.

So far, 11 nurses have been hired, and 11 more are in the process of onboarding.

Walters said the purpose of nurse visits is to see that the mother understands how to protect their infant especially when drug abuse could cloud their judgment.

“Families are much more willing to talk openly and freely to medical professionals than they are to a social worker from the state that they fear may take their child,” said Walters.

And if a nurse encounters a visit where they sense the child is in danger, Walters said DCFS will act.

“If a nurse finds that she will come back we will go in and assess it and if we believe the nurse is right then we’ll reach out to a judge to get the order to remove the child and take the child into foster care,” said Walters.

Walters said she feels it will greatly improve a child’s welfare because people are more likely to be more honest with a nurse and their home life can be more accurately assessed.

Related
KTBS

Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers

NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Child ID Program Launched by Attorney General, Sheriffs

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short.

As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox26houston.com

Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors

CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
CYPRESS, TX
NOLA.com

Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know

The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Flu cases surging earlier than usual across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Children’s Hospital in New Orleans is nearly full with children sick from the flu. Doctors say they’re seeing spikes in the number of people infected, both children and adults, much earlier than in past years. Numbers they describe as concerning. With two little kids...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrc.com

GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) - Teen twins in Texas, starving and beaten, got out of their house and went door to door begging for help, officials said. A woman answered a bizarre knock on the door at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Others in the neighborhood did not answer, some out of fright, but she did.
TEXAS STATE
brproud.com

Unidentified: how the community comes together to solve cold cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Every year, bodies are found in Louisiana so deteriorated their identity remains a mystery to this day. Last month, experts at the LSU FACE’s Lab explained their role in tracking down missing people. This time they bring us into the world of cold cases and the unidentified.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

