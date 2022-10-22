ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, UT

WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
kmyu.tv

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
newsfromthestates.com

The GOP and the religious right; Blood tests for PFAS; Raleigh’s mass shooting; an NC case heads to the Supreme Court: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch

Recent church-based events test IRS rules, court allegations of Christian nationalism. Gary Miller has a little story he likes to tell about religion and politics. While serving as pastor at a church years ago, he was frustrated by how long it took to get a building permit. So he ran for city council — and lost by one vote.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

