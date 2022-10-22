Read full article on original website
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 Durham killing, NC official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
cbs17
UNC expert discusses long-term mental health impacts of mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — So many lives are forever changed after the mass shooting in Raleigh and it can have a long-term impact on people’s mental health. Both Duke and UNC health officials say their mental health experts have been helping those affected by the Raleigh mass shooting.
Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
'I love you': Wife of Officer Torres delivers moving tribute during memorial service in Raleigh
"Gabe - I cannot thank you enough for giving me the opportunity to be a mommy. You were the best daddy."
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
QSR magazine
Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina
Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
kmyu.tv
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
newsfromthestates.com
The GOP and the religious right; Blood tests for PFAS; Raleigh’s mass shooting; an NC case heads to the Supreme Court: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch
Recent church-based events test IRS rules, court allegations of Christian nationalism. Gary Miller has a little story he likes to tell about religion and politics. While serving as pastor at a church years ago, he was frustrated by how long it took to get a building permit. So he ran for city council — and lost by one vote.
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Horror details after Austin Thompson,15, ‘stabs & shoots brother before killing 4 others in Raleigh shooting rampage’
A DETAILED report on the mass shooting in Raleigh last week revealed that the teenage suspect allegedly stabbed and fatally shot his brother before killing four others. Austin Thompson, 15, horrifically killed his 16-year-old brother, James, who was found shot and stabbed inside a home in the North Carolina community.
duke.edu
A Celebration of Life in Durham’s West End Through Portraits of Its Elders
They grew up within blocks of Duke’s West Campus. Now, decades later, these long-time residents of Durham’s West End neighborhood have memories to share and lives to celebrate. A new exhibit at the West End Community Foundation’s center in Lyon Park brings their faces and stories to life....
'It hurts': Fayetteville community activists work to address violence at 'Heal the Ville' rally
Community activists in Fayetteville are working to address the violence through their annual stop the violence rally.
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
