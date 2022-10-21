Rainfall calculator on the Clemson Weather website. This feature calculates the amount of rainfall received in a particular location over a specified time. Justin Ballew reports, “Temperatures turned cool for a few days in the Midlands this past week. We had two consecutive days where the low temperature was under 35°F in Lexington (low of 32.7°F) and four consecutive days in Pomaria (low of 29.7°F). As a result, our fall cucurbit, tomato, and pepper crops don’t have much time left (they’re mostly done in areas north of Lake Murray). Strawberry growers are in better shape than we expected. The vast majority have been planted, so we won’t be finishing up quite as late as we expected. Be sure to overhead water transplants to keep them from drying out (10-14 days for bare roots with leaves, 5-10 days for bare root cutoffs). Folks in other parts of the state with heavier soil often just use their drip to get transplants established, but I wouldn’t recommend this for growers in the coastal plain. Our sandy soil just doesn’t hold enough moisture. We’ve previously seen stand losses near 50 percent when overhead water isn’t used after planting.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO