Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clemson.edu
The Provost’s Office seeks Director for newly established Clemson University Faculty ADVANCEment Office; Application details
An internal search for the Director of the newly formed Clemson University Faculty ADVANCEment Office is under way. The Provost’s Office is conducting an internal search to appoint an inspiring, collaborative and visionary leader to serve as the Director of the new CU Faculty ADVANCEment Office. The CU Faculty ADVANCEment Office is forming as a successor to Clemson’s successful NSF grant-funded TIGERS Advance Program. The Faculty ADVANCEment Office Director is responsible for cultivating and implementing research-informed programs that support faculty through culturally responsive and equity-minded mentoring and review systems bias programs.
clemson.edu
Clemson University Board adopts policy governing future interments at Woodland Cemetery
The Clemson University Board of Trustees on Friday adopted an updated policy establishing criteria for future interments at Woodland Cemetery. The policy applies the guiding principles that existing interments will be preserved, and an historic preservation plan put in place that honors and respects all who are buried here. Since...
clemson.edu
Clemson researcher examines school science leaders’ effect on teacher retention nationwide
Research from the National Science Board shows that 25% of secondary math and science teachers leave the profession by their third year of teaching, and math and science teacher turnover is most pronounced in schools that are racially or ethnically diverse that have a significant number of students in poverty.
clemson.edu
Clemson University’s influence follows Eric Martinez beyond graduation
When Eric Martinez thinks about Clemson University’s influence on him, his memories take him to six tables crammed into the corner of the Cooper Library basement. At those tables Martinez joined other mechanical engineering undergraduates to help each other through one of higher education’s most challenging majors. “We...
clemson.edu
Fostering a sense of belonging
A good college education helps a student build the skills, knowledge and abilities to succeed in their chosen career. A great college experience, however, also gives students the opportunity to make connections with faculty that are committed to helping them realize their potential, both personally and professionally. Two Clemson University...
clemson.edu
Brooks Center presents anniversary production of celebrated Swiss mask theater troupe
On Wednesday, Oct. 26 Mummenschanz, the celebrated Swiss mask theater troupe, will bring their anniversary production “50 Years” to Clemson University. Founded in 1972 by Andres Bossard, Bernie Schürch and Floriana Frasetto, the multi-award-winning theater company has been delighting audiences with their signature style for half a century.
clemson.edu
SC Fruit and Vegetable Field Report – October 24, 2022
Rainfall calculator on the Clemson Weather website. This feature calculates the amount of rainfall received in a particular location over a specified time. Justin Ballew reports, “Temperatures turned cool for a few days in the Midlands this past week. We had two consecutive days where the low temperature was under 35°F in Lexington (low of 32.7°F) and four consecutive days in Pomaria (low of 29.7°F). As a result, our fall cucurbit, tomato, and pepper crops don’t have much time left (they’re mostly done in areas north of Lake Murray). Strawberry growers are in better shape than we expected. The vast majority have been planted, so we won’t be finishing up quite as late as we expected. Be sure to overhead water transplants to keep them from drying out (10-14 days for bare roots with leaves, 5-10 days for bare root cutoffs). Folks in other parts of the state with heavier soil often just use their drip to get transplants established, but I wouldn’t recommend this for growers in the coastal plain. Our sandy soil just doesn’t hold enough moisture. We’ve previously seen stand losses near 50 percent when overhead water isn’t used after planting.”
Comments / 0