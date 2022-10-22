Plano police to host active shooter response training class

On Oct. 25, the Plano Police Department is hosting a Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training class at 6:30 p.m. at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074.

The two-hour training course is designed to provide you with strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.

Learn how to make a plan to survive incidents, the science behind active attack incidents and what to expect when police respond to these incidents. Register here .