A potent storm is set to start a big change to many in the western United States by bringing some their first accumulating snow of the season. In recent days, much of the Northwest and northern Rockies have felt more like late summer rather than autumn. On Thursday, temperatures reached the 70s F in Spokane, Washington and soared to around 80 degrees in cities like Bend, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada, temperatures that are more than 15 degrees above normal for October.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO