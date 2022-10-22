ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KAKE TV

'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
KWCH.com

Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
Salina Post

Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
kfdi.com

18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
KWCH.com

Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KSN News

Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
KWCH.com

Update: Man reported missing found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
KWCH.com

Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
Salina Post

Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
KAKE TV

Early morning fire at Bradley Fair On The Border

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire department responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of north Rock road. Authorities say they were alerted to the fire around 4:30 a.m. and crews from Firehouse 18 were first on scene. The fire began outside of the On the Border restaurant in Bradley Fair and spread to its outer walls. Firefighters opened the walls and found that they fire had been contained to the outer walls and had not spread inside.
kfdi.com

Suspect in Custody Following an Armed Robbery in S. Wichita

Wichita Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery that happened at a South Wichita business on Monday. The man reportedly entered a smoke shop in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic and robbed the business at gunpoint. Police later arrested the man after he was found hiding...
