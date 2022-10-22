WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire department responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of north Rock road. Authorities say they were alerted to the fire around 4:30 a.m. and crews from Firehouse 18 were first on scene. The fire began outside of the On the Border restaurant in Bradley Fair and spread to its outer walls. Firefighters opened the walls and found that they fire had been contained to the outer walls and had not spread inside.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO