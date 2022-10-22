ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 107.9

Backstreet Boys Will Continue To Perform

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTVdc_0iiRmYq000
Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

AJ McLean Says Backstreet Boys Will Continue To Perform ‘Until We Physically Can’t Do It Anymore’

The Backstreet Boys released, A Very Backstreet Christmas. It is a holiday album with 3 original tracks. AJ said, we’re going to keep making music until the cows come home. As for performing and touring, they admit they’ve had to change some movements and dance sequences. There’s definitely certain moves we’ve taken out of the show where we drop on our knees or we do kip-ups or any kind of gymnast type things that you physically can’t do anymore. AJ continued, we’re going to continue to dance and do what we do until we physically can’t do it anymore.

Who was your favorite Backstreet Boys member when they debuted as a group?

Is that person still your favorite?

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?

Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
AOL Corp

Dwayne Johnson tells Kelly Clarkson he dreamed of being a country singer at 15

It wasn't immediately obvious when Dwayne Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson onstage to sing Loretta Lynn’s 1967 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday, but here's the truth: It was something of a lifelong dream for the former wrestler.
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Delivers Legendary ‘Chattahoochee’ Performance on CMT AOTY Special: VIDEO

Alan Jackson‘s performance at the CMT Artists of the Year Award special was hotter than a hoochie-coochie, taking to the stage with a legendary performance of his iconic 1993 single “Chattahoochee.” The 63-year-old country star’s performance came as the singer-songwriter was presented CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award. Be sure to view the legendary artist’s memorable performance below.
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville

Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV

Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind.  Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
People

Andrew Lloyd Webber Calls a Masked Singer Contestant's Performance of His Song 'Absolutely Wonderful'

Maize, Mermaid and Robo Girl took the stage for the first time Wednesday during Andrew Lloyd Webber Night This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. Broadway greatness came to The Masked Singer for Andrew Lloyd Webber Night Wednedsay. The English composer, 74, even showed up for the occasion and joined Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the panel. RELATED: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on The Masked Singer Maize started off the evening by mentioning in his clue package "doing impressions of the greats" and "hoping to be...
Taste of Country

Jessie James Decker, Billy Currington Team for Romantic New Song, ‘I Still Love You’ [Listen]

Jessie James Decker and Billy Currington have brought their friendship into the recording studio once again for a brand-new song, “I Still Love You.”. The romantic mid-tempo ode chronicles the post-breakup life of two individuals who, after some time apart, realize that they are still in love with one another. Currington and Decker go solo on the first and second verses, before joining on the tear-soaked chorus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Watch Christina Aguilera’s Life in Looks, From Moulin Rouge to ‘Dirrty’

Ever since Christina Aguilera first burst onto the scene with “Genie in a Bottle” in 1999, the pop star has been delivering one memorable fashion moment after another. Remember her leather chaps in “Dirrty,” or the glamorous burlesquewear she rocked in the “Lady Marmalade” video? Iconic! With a range of bold ensembles over the years, Aguilera was the perfect star to revisit some of her best outfits in a brand new Vogue Life in Looks video.
Margaret Minnicks

Michael Bublé will be a guest judge on 'Michael Bublé Night' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Michael Bublé Night is the theme of the Dancing with the Stars episode on Monday, October 24, 2022. Celebrity dancers and their pro partners will dance only to the songs made popular by Michael Bublé, the 47-year-old Canadian singer. Not only will that be fun to watch, but the singer will also be in the ballroom to judge the 10 remaining couples. Therefore, fans of the popular dance competition show will have a lot to enjoy on Disney+ at 8 p.m.
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy