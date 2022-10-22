Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

AJ McLean Says Backstreet Boys Will Continue To Perform ‘Until We Physically Can’t Do It Anymore’

The Backstreet Boys released, A Very Backstreet Christmas. It is a holiday album with 3 original tracks. AJ said, we’re going to keep making music until the cows come home. As for performing and touring, they admit they’ve had to change some movements and dance sequences. There’s definitely certain moves we’ve taken out of the show where we drop on our knees or we do kip-ups or any kind of gymnast type things that you physically can’t do anymore. AJ continued, we’re going to continue to dance and do what we do until we physically can’t do it anymore.

Who was your favorite Backstreet Boys member when they debuted as a group?

Is that person still your favorite?