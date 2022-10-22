ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Former Penn State Linebacker Dies at 34

The Penn State Nittany Lion community is mourning the loss of former linebacker Bani Gbadyu after a fight with pancreatic cancer. Gbadyu was 34 years of age. The news was shared by friends, as well as teammates of the former college football player shared the news online. Since then the fanbase has responded in kind.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news

Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
