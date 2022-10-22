Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Joel Klatt releases new college football top 10 rankings
Week 8 of the college football season came and went and although it didn’t reach quite the level of Week 7’s madness, it was certainly a solid weekend of games. Clemson survived a slow start against Syracuse to end the unbeaten run of the Orange while Oregon routed UCLA and TCU came back from a big deficit to beat Kansas State and stay unbeaten.
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
Look: Brian Kelly's Postgame Message For Lane Kiffin Goes Viral
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in a celebratory mood following Saturday's 45-20 win over Ole Miss. After the decisive upset over the previously undefeated Rebels, LSU took a victory lap on Twitter. The team dug up a Jan. 28 post from Lane Kiffin, who mocked Kelly's awkward recruitment...
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Former Penn State Linebacker Dies at 34
The Penn State Nittany Lion community is mourning the loss of former linebacker Bani Gbadyu after a fight with pancreatic cancer. Gbadyu was 34 years of age. The news was shared by friends, as well as teammates of the former college football player shared the news online. Since then the fanbase has responded in kind.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news
Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction
Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
Jadyn Davis, 5-star quarterback, throws perfect strike with Michigan coach watching, visiting Penn State this weekend
It's a big week for Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. According to Rivals, the five-star quarterback is set to visit Penn State this weekend. Before the trip, however, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss is on hand to watch him in Friday night football ...
College Football World Believes Major Coach Should Be Fired
Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies suffered yet another disappointing loss on Saturday night. The Aggies, ranked high in the preseason on the back of a top recruiting class, fell to 3-4 on the season following Saturday night's loss to South Carolina. Fisher has close to a $100 million...
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at high school football game
A parachutist died Friday night in a skydiving accident at a Tennessee high school football game.
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
