Paddy Pimblett puzzled to see Charles Oliveira as underdog at UFC 280: 'I just don't understand it'

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is the underdog entering UFC 280.

The rising UFC star finds it hard to believe that Islam Makhacev is preferred by most sportsbooks to beat Oliveira, who’s considered by many to be the real champion of the UFC lightweight division.

Oliveira won the belt in mid 2021, defended it once, but then lost it by missing weight before his victory against Justin Gaethje in May at UFC 274. Pimblett believes Oliveira should be given the respect of being the champion, even if not officially.

“I cannot believe he’s the underdog,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I just don’t understand it. The people who he’s finished in a row, what he’s done to Tony (Ferguson), I don’t understand how he’s the underdog. Like I’m trying to be fair, you know what I mean?

“I like Charles to win. He’s one of my favorite fighters to watch. He’s brilliant. But the only way I see Islam winning is if he sits on top of him for five rounds, and I don’t see anyone doing that to Charles.”

Pimblett not only thinks Oliveira is going to win, but he also predicts a stoppage.

“I have picked Charles,” Pimblett said. “So from my point of view, I think Charles will get the finish in three rounds. But I’ve seen him in an interview saying he’ll knock him out in one. If it goes to decision, it’s Makhachev. And if it’s going to be a finish, it’s going to be Charles. I’m going with Charles personally. I just think he’s fought a higher caliber of opponents. He knows how to get through these hard times.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 280.

Related
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight

UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night

Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev is No. 1 pound-for-pound, Alexander Volkanovski next fight

ABU DHABI – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter and wants him to prove it against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) captured the vacant lightweight title when he ran through Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) to score a second-round submission win in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena. In his corner was his mentor Nurmagomedov, who was elated to pass on the throne to his protege.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor trashes proposed Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski title fight: “This fight does 10 buys”

Conor McGregor has trashed a possible UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski. Last weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Shortly afterwards, Alex Volkanovski came into the Octagon to set up a champ vs champ superfight – potentially next year in Australia.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280

Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
bjpenndotcom

