Paddy Pimblett puzzled to see Charles Oliveira as underdog at UFC 280: 'I just don't understand it'

Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is the underdog entering UFC 280.

The rising UFC star finds it hard to believe that Islam Makhacev is preferred by most sportsbooks to beat Oliveira, who’s considered by many to be the real champion of the UFC lightweight division.

Oliveira won the belt in mid 2021, defended it once, but then lost it by missing weight before his victory against Justin Gaethje in May at UFC 274. Pimblett believes Oliveira should be given the respect of being the champion, even if not officially.

“I cannot believe he’s the underdog,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I just don’t understand it. The people who he’s finished in a row, what he’s done to Tony (Ferguson), I don’t understand how he’s the underdog. Like I’m trying to be fair, you know what I mean?

“I like Charles to win. He’s one of my favorite fighters to watch. He’s brilliant. But the only way I see Islam winning is if he sits on top of him for five rounds, and I don’t see anyone doing that to Charles.”

Pimblett not only thinks Oliveira is going to win, but he also predicts a stoppage.

“I have picked Charles,” Pimblett said. “So from my point of view, I think Charles will get the finish in three rounds. But I’ve seen him in an interview saying he’ll knock him out in one. If it goes to decision, it’s Makhachev. And if it’s going to be a finish, it’s going to be Charles. I’m going with Charles personally. I just think he’s fought a higher caliber of opponents. He knows how to get through these hard times.”

