Heartbroken father of Connecticut cop killed in ambush calls him a 'true American patriot'
The father of a Connecticut cop shot to death after responding to a fake 911 call has said his son was a 'patriot' and an 'all-American' who dreamed of being a police officer. Alex Hamzy, 34, was killed alongside fellow police officer Dustin DeMonte, 35, when the two responded to a fake domestic violence call that was actually a trap set to kill cops by brothers Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher.
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Bodycam video shows wounded Connecticut officer shoot suspect just after two comrades killed
In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. "Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
ABC News
4 friends killed in 'violent' shooting, dismembered, thrown in Oklahoma river; person of interest found
Four close friends who mysteriously disappeared in Oklahoma were killed in a "violent" shooting at a scrapyard, dismembered and thrown in a river, according to police. The owner of the scrapyard, Joe Kennedy, is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said at a news conference Monday. Prentice stressed that Kennedy has not been named a suspect.
iheart.com
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot
A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
Body found handcuffed in snow after fake US marshal ‘arrested’ Vermont man, feds say
The man was involved in a “business dispute” before his death, according to prosecutors.
Florida bodybuilder accused of killing ex-wife after her remains are found in burn pile
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old bodybuilder was arrested and charged after his 39-year-old ex-wife’s remains were discovered in a burn pile on his property. According to a news release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, one of Katie Baunach’s friends reported that she had left her two children in her care to go to the home of her ex-husband, Ian Baunach, to gather some of her personal belongings. The friend was concerned for Katie Baunach’s safety and said friends and family had not heard from the mother, nor were they able to contact her.
Suspect fired over 80 rounds at Connecticut police officers, report finds
In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. "Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send...
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation
Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement At just 14 years old, Emmett Till's life was savagely cut short during the summer of 1955. The Black teen from Chicago was visiting family members in Money, Miss., when a white woman, 21-year-old shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he had propositioned and lewdly grabbed her at her family's grocery store on August 24. In response to the accusations, several...
Ex-Yale employee stole $40M for cars and real estate, feds say. She’s prison-bound
An anonymous tip sent to officials warned of suspicious activity, according to local reports.
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
KTVZ
Charges dropped against Randy Cox, who became partially paralyzed in a Connecticut police van
A man partially paralyzed after sliding head-first into the back wall of a Connecticut police van has had all charges against him dropped, the deputy chief clerk for the New Haven Superior Court said Thursday. Randy Cox, 36, was arrested on June 19 on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun.
Parents mourn twins killed in daycare massacre
The Thailand daycare center massacre is the country’s most murderous rampage in recent history. CNN’s Anna Coren spoke to some of the families of the mostly young victims and was allowed inside the scene of the crime.
No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man
North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in May won’t face charges, prosecutors announced Monday.Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office released the results of an investigation into the officers’ use of force. Citing an imminent risk to officers and the public, Freeman's report said “the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution,” news outlets reported.Reuel Rodriguez-Nuñez, 37, was recorded on video tossing cups filled with a flammable substance at police...
AOL Corp
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
