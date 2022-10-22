ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Daily Mail

Heartbroken father of Connecticut cop killed in ambush calls him a 'true American patriot'

The father of a Connecticut cop shot to death after responding to a fake 911 call has said his son was a 'patriot' and an 'all-American' who dreamed of being a police officer. Alex Hamzy, 34, was killed alongside fellow police officer Dustin DeMonte, 35, when the two responded to a fake domestic violence call that was actually a trap set to kill cops by brothers Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC News

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NORWALK, CT
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
ABC News

4 friends killed in 'violent' shooting, dismembered, thrown in Oklahoma river; person of interest found

Four close friends who mysteriously disappeared in Oklahoma were killed in a "violent" shooting at a scrapyard, dismembered and thrown in a river, according to police. The owner of the scrapyard, Joe Kennedy, is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said at a news conference Monday. Prentice stressed that Kennedy has not been named a suspect.
OKMULGEE, OK
iheart.com

Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot

A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
truecrimedaily

Florida bodybuilder accused of killing ex-wife after her remains are found in burn pile

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old bodybuilder was arrested and charged after his 39-year-old ex-wife’s remains were discovered in a burn pile on his property. According to a news release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, one of Katie Baunach’s friends reported that she had left her two children in her care to go to the home of her ex-husband, Ian Baunach, to gather some of her personal belongings. The friend was concerned for Katie Baunach’s safety and said friends and family had not heard from the mother, nor were they able to contact her.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video

A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
People

Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation

Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement At just 14 years old, Emmett Till's life was savagely cut short during the summer of 1955. The Black teen from Chicago was visiting family members in Money, Miss., when a white woman, 21-year-old shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he had propositioned and lewdly grabbed her at her family's grocery store on August 24. In response to the accusations, several...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Parents mourn twins killed in daycare massacre

The Thailand daycare center massacre is the country’s most murderous rampage in recent history. CNN’s Anna Coren spoke to some of the families of the mostly young victims and was allowed inside the scene of the crime.
The Independent

No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man

North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in May won’t face charges, prosecutors announced Monday.Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office released the results of an investigation into the officers’ use of force. Citing an imminent risk to officers and the public, Freeman's report said “the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution,” news outlets reported.Reuel Rodriguez-Nuñez, 37, was recorded on video tossing cups filled with a flammable substance at police...
RALEIGH, NC

