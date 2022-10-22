Eric Musselman is doing things at Arkansas that Razorback fans haven’t seen in quite some time. He’s been to back-to-back Elite Eights and already has two wins over No. 1-ranked teams. And as Musselman enters the fourth year of his Arkansas tenure, expectations are sky high. Fans care about seeing a winner, and the Head Hog embraces it. Beyond the on-court success, there’s a freshman class ranked as one of the best in the country. Winning leads to more winning, and people are noticing. Now all that’s left is to keep the moment going. Arkansas and Musselman have their sights set on another deep run in March.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO