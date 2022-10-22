ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Barbara Sets Single-Season Shutout Record in 0-0 Tie with Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-3, 5-2-2 SEC) played to a scoreless draw for the second straight match, this time with Ole Miss (9-5-2, 3-5-1 SEC). Goalkeeper Grace Barbara notched her 10th clean sheet of the season and broke the program’s single-season shutout record. First Half. The...
OXFORD, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 180: Muss - Embracing Expectations

Eric Musselman is doing things at Arkansas that Razorback fans haven’t seen in quite some time. He’s been to back-to-back Elite Eights and already has two wins over No. 1-ranked teams. And as Musselman enters the fourth year of his Arkansas tenure, expectations are sky high. Fans care about seeing a winner, and the Head Hog embraces it. Beyond the on-court success, there’s a freshman class ranked as one of the best in the country. Winning leads to more winning, and people are noticing. Now all that’s left is to keep the moment going. Arkansas and Musselman have their sights set on another deep run in March.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

