Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns ahead of Crown Jewel match vs. Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is SmackDown bound. Paul, training with WWE legend Shawn Michaels behind the scenes, is zeroing in on an undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel when he makes an appearance on Friday's show. SmackDown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Hunting Center in Toledo, Ohio.
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Losing the WWE Title in a Squash Match Against Brock Lesnar
Kofi Kingston had a wild year in 2019, becoming a main event star and winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. On the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was the premiere episode, Kingston handed the title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Set To Return To IMPACT
A former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion is set to make his return to IMPACT Wrestling. As previously reported, former WWE star PJ Black will be making his return to IMPACT Wrestling as part of the X-Division Championship Tournament. It appears that Black is not the only former WWE competitor...
wrestlinginc.com
Inaugural IWGP Women's Championship Match Set For NJPW Historic X-Over
Two months after the initial announcement of the IWGP Women's Championship Tournament, a final match is set for November 20 at NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over. The tournament's climax will see two of Stardom's most legendary competitors vie for the right to be the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion when Mayu Iwatani battles KAIRI at the crossover event (via Twitter).
411mania.com
MLW National Openweight Title Match Added to NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced that there will be an MLW National Openweight title match at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12. Davey Richards will defend against Colby Corino. Here’s the updated lineup:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. * NWA World...
wrestlingworld.co
Kairi Set to Face Mayu Iwatani in the Finals of IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament at Historic X-Over
The finals to determine the first IWGP Women’s Champion have been set. Mayu Iwatani will be facing Kairi (fka Kairi Sane) for the title at NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over on November 20th at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The two women were successful in their semi-final matches held...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Early Betting Odds Released
The Tokyo Dome will host NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023. NJPW is having a one-day event instead of a multi-day event for the first time in a few years. Jay White defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada will be the main event of the show.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add More Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars
Peacock and WWE Network have added WWF Superstars episodes ranging from January 6 to March 16, 1996. The episodes feature Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels. Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The...
wrestletalk.com
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set For NJPW x STARDOM Joint Event
The IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals has been set for the upcoming NJPW x STARDOM joint event next month. On November 20, New Japan Pro Wrestling will partner with STARDOM to present their first ever joint show, Historic X-Over. At the event, the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion will...
Stipulation Announced For KOPW 2022 Match At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
The stipulation has been announced for the KOPW 2022 match between El Phantasmo and Shingo Takagi at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street. Phantasmo and Takagi had proposed their own stipulation for the bout; Phantasmo pitched a a New York City Street Fight while Takagi suggested a Last Daddy Standing Match. NJPW left the decision up to the fans in a poll, and the decision has been announced.
wrestlinginc.com
MLW Announces Taya Valkyrie's Opponent For Fightland
Taya Valkyrie has a lot of championships right now, with the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles, the AAA Reina de Reinas title, and the MLW Featherweight title serving as arguably her most prized pieces of gold. And while fans knew that Taya was set to defend the MLW Featherweight Championship at MLW's upcoming Fightland tapings in Philadelphia, they didn't know who it would be against. Until now.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Las Vegas (Taped On 10/21/22)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 21 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vega, Nevada. Matches and segments will air on future episodes of IMPACT. You can read the full spoilers for the tapings below. – X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Black Taurus def....
PWMania
Aiden Prince Ends Josh Alexander’s Run as the Destiny Wrestling World Champion
The current Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander had held the Destiny Wrestling World Title for nearly 4 years but that reign ended on October 16th as Aiden Prince became the new Destiny Wrestling World Champion. The title change occurred at Destiny Wrestling’s Aggression event in Mississauga, Onatrio at The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Main Event and Tournament Finals Set for Impact Over Drive, X-Division Brackets Revealed
Impact Wrestling has announced a big title match and title tournament finals for the upcoming Over Drive special event. AEW star Frankie Kazarian captured the Impact X-Division Title from Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory earlier this month, but then exercised Option C to relinquish the strap for a shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Impact has now announced Kazarian vs. Alexander for the Over Drive main event.
stillrealtous.com
AEW World Championship Match Announced For Dynamite
Jon Moxley has been on a roll since winning the AEW World Championship for a third time at Grand Slam and he’s more motivated than ever to prove that he’s a fighting champion. Moxley showed up at Daily’s Place recently and cut a promo where he said that he came to Jacksonville to tell Tony Khan that he wants to pick up where he left off. The champion said if there’s anyone in AEW he hasn’t beaten yet he plans on finding them. He was then interrupted by Penta who challenged him to an AEW World Championship match.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Reign Hits Another Milestone
Roman Reigns' dominance as "The Tribal Chief" has already eclipsed two consecutive years, and he keeps racking up accomplishments as a result. Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (which he has defended as one single championship), and this past week saw that reign officially surpass 200 days. In total, Reigns has been world champion for 784 consecutive days and doesn't have to defend the title again until Nov. 5 at Crown Jewel.
Comments / 0