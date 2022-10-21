NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A soldier killed during the Korean War has been laid to rest more than seven decades after his death. Edward Reiter was buried Saturday in his hometown of Northampton in eastern Pennsylvania. Another Korean War soldier also recently identified will be buried next month in another part of the state. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Reiter was just 17 when he disappeared on a battlefield in July 1950 in the first weeks of the Korean War. Authorities said his remains were identified in August. Also identified was 18-year-old U.S. Army Cpl. David N. Defibaugh of Duncansville, who will be buried Nov. 4 in Altoona.

