Stockton, CA

2 Korean War soldiers from Pennsylvania identified

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A soldier killed during the Korean War has been laid to rest more than seven decades after his death. Edward Reiter was buried Saturday in his hometown of Northampton in eastern Pennsylvania. Another Korean War soldier also recently identified will be buried next month in another part of the state. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Reiter was just 17 when he disappeared on a battlefield in July 1950 in the first weeks of the Korean War. Authorities said his remains were identified in August. Also identified was 18-year-old U.S. Army Cpl. David N. Defibaugh of Duncansville, who will be buried Nov. 4 in Altoona.
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent...
Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected governor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to serve a full four-year term if he is reelected in November. Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with Republican candidate Brian Dahle on KQED News. It’s the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8. Newsom is expected to easily win reelection. He has hardly campaigned in California, instead running ads in other states attacking their Republican leaders. Dahle said Newsom cares more about running for president than he does about California. Newsom said he is proud of his record, including sending billions of dollars in rebates to taxpayers.
