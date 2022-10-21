ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Talbott
1d ago

What everyone ignores here is the need for a strong Merchant Marine for national security. We need to look at legislation and labor union regs to Ke our Merchant Marine competitive again. Without Jones Act we would be completely dependent on foreign carriers to move supplies in time of war or national emergency. It's not all the dollar.

313 BORN
3d ago

Hey Peter, author, you claim between ports drives up costs, just what are those costs? Where is the highest cost paid? Now, if it wasn't American flag ships, who do you think it should be?

