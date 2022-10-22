ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Surfrider Foundation: ongoing elevated bacteria count at Kahului Harbor and Waioka

Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program released its water quality report for October 2022. The citizen science water quality testing program found elevated bacteria levels at two Maui sites. Kahului Harbor in Central Maui, and Waioka “Venus Pool” in East Maui both had medium levels of Enterococcus bacteria...
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)

If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym

Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022

Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income

County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I

Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Haunted Block Party Oct. 28 at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei

The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party. The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, ballon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ready to vote for general elections? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All registered voters should have received their general election mail-in ballots. If you haven’t received your ballot, the state urges voters to call their county elections division right away for help. Hawaii County: (808) 961-8277. Maui County: (808) 270-7749. Kauai County: (808) 241-4800. City & County...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

