mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 23, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 23, 2022. May they rest in peace. Olivia Marie Taufa Talakai (Tuita), 56, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away in Maui Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2022. She was born in Petani, Eua, Tonga on May 22, 1966, where she resided until 1988.
mauinow.com
Surfrider Foundation: ongoing elevated bacteria count at Kahului Harbor and Waioka
Surfrider Foundation’s Blue Water Task Force program released its water quality report for October 2022. The citizen science water quality testing program found elevated bacteria levels at two Maui sites. Kahului Harbor in Central Maui, and Waioka “Venus Pool” in East Maui both had medium levels of Enterococcus bacteria...
mauinow.com
Op-Ed: Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi on Bill 107, well intended, but not the right fix
Managing editor and communications director – Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi. Maui mayor signs housing law, giving impression it will work. The Institute testified the new ordinance is likely to do more harm than good toward the cause of encouraging more homebuilding. A new Maui County law is being...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)
If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
mauinow.com
Ask the Candidates: Maui mayoral candidates on overtourism, cost of living, affordable housing, public safety and water
The race for Maui’s top executive job comes down to incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger Richard Bissen. The two garnered the most votes in the Primary Election and now face off in the General Election, with the top vote getter to lead the County of Maui for the next four years as mayor.
mauinow.com
Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym
Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
mauinow.com
Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022
Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
mauinow.com
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
Kahului post office to host Passport Fair
The Kahului post office announced that they will be hosting a Passport Fair during Halloween weekend to help those who are planning to travel internationally.
hawaiipublicradio.org
New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income
County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
mauinow.com
Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I
Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
mauinow.com
Haunted Block Party Oct. 28 at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei
The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party. The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, ballon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Maui school, the simple act of wearing orange is sending a strong anti-bullying message
WAIHEE (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Waihee Elementary on Wednesday, the entire student body came to class wearing orange. The reason: “Unity Day.”. It’s all part of National Bullying Prevention Month. “Orange is really symbolic because it means warm and inviting. It’s a very inviting color, and also safety, protection,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ready to vote for general elections? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All registered voters should have received their general election mail-in ballots. If you haven’t received your ballot, the state urges voters to call their county elections division right away for help. Hawaii County: (808) 961-8277. Maui County: (808) 270-7749. Kauai County: (808) 241-4800. City & County...
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
Pukalani, October 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pukalani. The Lahainaluna High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 22, 2022, 19:30:00. The Lahainaluna High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 22, 2022, 22:00:00.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
