What Happened to Aron Christensen? Friends Frustrated With Lack of Information After Man Found Dead Near Walupt Lake in August

Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.

CASTLE ROCK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO