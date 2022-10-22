What Happened to Aron Christensen? Friends Frustrated With Lack of Information After Man Found Dead Near Walupt Lake in August

Read full article on original website
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock
Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
Prepare for traffic grief around Spanaway — multiple long-term road closures start Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K for Woman Blamed for I-5 Crash in South Lewis County That Severely Injured Motorist
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5
A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
Chronicle
Death Notice:
• GERALDINE S. ELEFRITZ, 92, Onalaska, died Oct. 16 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Chronicle
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Several teens arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in Lakewood area
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police have arrested several teens believed to be responsible for a series of carjackings and robberies in Lakewood and nearby areas. According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspects were returning to Walmart, presumably to commit another robbery. “I feel a...
Chronicle
Weather to Bring ‘Much Needed’ Relief to Smoke From Goat Rocks Fire
Crews fighting the Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood and outlying neighborhoods are likely to be helped by incoming cooler, wetter weather — but the fall weather system poses new challenges for safety, such as slippery rocks, cold exposure and falling trees and rocks, according to a Friday morning news release.
q13fox.com
WSP locates missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Rochester
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled their Missing Indigenous Person's alert after locating a teenager who went missing early Thusday morning. According to the WSP, 14-year-old Makenlee Miller ran away from her grandmother’s house in Rochester, and was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun ‘indiscriminately’ near Longview school
Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of firing a pistol "indiscriminately" near a school in Longview, Wash., according to Longview Police Department.
Chronicle
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510 near...
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
Washington woman buried alive escapes shallow grave
A Lacey, Washington, man is facing charges including attempted murder after his wife escaped being buried alive. KING's Kalie Greenberg reports.Oct. 20, 2022.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are working to identify a group of teenagers who committed a series of violent robberies in and around Lakewood earlier this week. The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
Washington man accused of kidnapping and burying his estranged wife alive in woods
LACEY, Wash. (TCD) -- A man allegedly kidnapped his estranged wife and tried to bury her alive in the woods. According to a news release from the Lacey Police Department, on Oct. 16, officers responded to a home on the 3800 block of Rossberg Street to a report of overheard screaming and sounds of struggle. At the scene, authorities reportedly met with children who said their mother and father left to go shopping approximately 30 minutes prior.
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
