Randle, WA

What Happened to Aron Christensen? Friends Frustrated With Lack of Information After Man Found Dead Near Walupt Lake in August

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
Chronicle
 2 days ago
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock

Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5

A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Death Notice:

• GERALDINE S. ELEFRITZ, 92, Onalaska, died Oct. 16 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road

A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Weather to Bring ‘Much Needed’ Relief to Smoke From Goat Rocks Fire

Crews fighting the Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood and outlying neighborhoods are likely to be helped by incoming cooler, wetter weather — but the fall weather system poses new challenges for safety, such as slippery rocks, cold exposure and falling trees and rocks, according to a Friday morning news release.
PACKWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

WSP locates missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Rochester

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled their Missing Indigenous Person's alert after locating a teenager who went missing early Thusday morning. According to the WSP, 14-year-old Makenlee Miller ran away from her grandmother’s house in Rochester, and was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.
ROCHESTER, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are working to identify a group of teenagers who committed a series of violent robberies in and around Lakewood earlier this week. The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
LAKEWOOD, WA
truecrimedaily

Washington man accused of kidnapping and burying his estranged wife alive in woods

LACEY, Wash. (TCD) -- A man allegedly kidnapped his estranged wife and tried to bury her alive in the woods. According to a news release from the Lacey Police Department, on Oct. 16, officers responded to a home on the 3800 block of Rossberg Street to a report of overheard screaming and sounds of struggle. At the scene, authorities reportedly met with children who said their mother and father left to go shopping approximately 30 minutes prior.
LACEY, WA
MyNorthwest

Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA

