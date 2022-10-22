Read full article on original website
Chronicle
JNET: Second Man Found Guilty in 2020 Overdose Death of Mossyrock Woman
A second person has been convicted in the 2020 overdose death of a Mossyrock woman, according to a news release from the Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team (JNET) on Thursday. Layla R. Horton, 27, was discovered dead in her Mossyrock home after overdosing on fentanyl on Nov. 10, 2020. Joshua Jacobs,...
Chronicle
Sirens: Theft; Burglary; Graffiti; Disorderly Conduct; Assault Lewis County Jail Statistice
• A Tacoma woman was cited for third-degree theft, identity theft and knowingly possessing fentanyl just after 10:05 a.m. on Oct. 19 after she was stopped for allegedly shoplifting from a business in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue. • A Pacific County woman was arrested just before 10:25 a.m....
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 20, 2022
On 10/20/22 at 9:19 a.m. in the 5700 block of Shady Lane Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jacob Lee Gomez, 31, on suspicion of 1) first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, 2) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine while armed and 3) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver synthetic narcotic while armed.
Chronicle
Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday
Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
KING-5
Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail
SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Multiple Domestic Violence Offenses in 2021 Arrested Thursday on Outstanding Warrants
A Centralia man accused of dragging a woman by her hair into a residence in June 2021 and grabbing a different woman by the throat two months later has been arrested. Telor L. Maclin, 29, was booked into the Lewis County Jail just before 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Suspect in shooting death of Central District business owner ordered to be held without bail
The suspect who was booked Thursday in the shooting death of Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. made his first appearance in court Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Prosecutors argued that 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Leffall was “incredibly dangerous” and should be held without bail....
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say
A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
Wife Makes Miraculous Escape After Being Stabbed and Buried Alive by Estranged Husband, Cops Say
An armed forces veteran kidnapped his estranged wife from her Washington State home, bound her arms and legs with duct tape, stabbed her in the chest, then buried her alive in the woods, cops say.The motive? Keeping his pension money out of her hands, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily BeastBut Young Sook An, 42, pulled off a miraculous escape, fleeing the woods after several hours covered in dirt and showing up at a stranger’s door for help.Chae Kyong An, 53, now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and felony harassment-threat to...
Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
q13fox.com
Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood
The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
Bail Set at $100K for Woman Blamed for I-5 Crash in South Lewis County That Severely Injured Motorist
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun ‘indiscriminately’ near Longview school
Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of firing a pistol "indiscriminately" near a school in Longview, Wash., according to Longview Police Department.
q13fox.com
Police seek additional victims of Seattle babysitter charged with taking explicit photos of child
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are looking for additional victims of a babysitter and a former lifeguard, who they say is suspected of taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care. King County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin with sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing and possession...
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510...
thejoltnews.com
Duo accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from the store, damaging police car
Lacey police arrested a Ballard man and a Roy woman after they allegedly stole items worth over $1,000 and damaged a patrol car while fleeing from officers. Shawn Armstrong, 35, and Melissa Segro, 43, were arrested on Oct. 3 after a reported theft at Kohls on Sleater Kinney Road. A...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5
A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
