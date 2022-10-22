ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, October 20, 2022

On 10/20/22 at 9:19 a.m. in the 5700 block of Shady Lane Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jacob Lee Gomez, 31, on suspicion of 1) first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, 2) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine while armed and 3) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver synthetic narcotic while armed.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday

Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up

The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say

A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
TheDailyBeast

Wife Makes Miraculous Escape After Being Stabbed and Buried Alive by Estranged Husband, Cops Say

An armed forces veteran kidnapped his estranged wife from her Washington State home, bound her arms and legs with duct tape, stabbed her in the chest, then buried her alive in the woods, cops say.The motive? Keeping his pension money out of her hands, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily BeastBut Young Sook An, 42, pulled off a miraculous escape, fleeing the woods after several hours covered in dirt and showing up at a stranger’s door for help.Chae Kyong An, 53, now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and felony harassment-threat to...
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5

A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
CHEHALIS, WA

Comments / 0

