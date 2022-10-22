An armed forces veteran kidnapped his estranged wife from her Washington State home, bound her arms and legs with duct tape, stabbed her in the chest, then buried her alive in the woods, cops say.The motive? Keeping his pension money out of her hands, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily BeastBut Young Sook An, 42, pulled off a miraculous escape, fleeing the woods after several hours covered in dirt and showing up at a stranger’s door for help.Chae Kyong An, 53, now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and felony harassment-threat to...

LACEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO