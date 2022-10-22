Read full article on original website
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
wajr.com
Mon County Schools eliminate pride flag issue, turns focus to education, safety
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Board of Education will no longer debate the pride flag, or any flag issue despite a call from the West Virginia ACLU to return the flags as a free speech issue. In a letter to Superintendent Eddie Campbell ACLU Staff Attorney Nicholas Ward said,” Ordering faculty to remove LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter displays violates the right of free expression that all citizens enjoy under the U.S. Constitution.”
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on US 50 for repairs.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: October 16 through October 22
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has overturned a Barbour County woman’s murder conviction in the death of her husband. A group of parents is spreading awareness about the...
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
The Recorddelta
One on One: Jessica Scott
BUCKHANNON — Jessica Scott, West Virginia Wesleyan College professor, recently published a children’s book, “Miss Penelope Thunder Toes Changes Her Mind.” Scott was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.Va. and is a graduate of WVWC. She now educates the college on gender studies, sociology and music.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
Tons of vintage clothes spotted in Mylan Park
"Gallery 304" hosted its fourth "West Virginia Vintage Festival" of the year at the Monongalia County Center on Oct. 23 between 12-8 p.m.
The Recorddelta
Morning accident sends two to hospital
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Officer for More than 30 Years who Retired as Chief, Veteran, Edward DeVito, Passes
On Oct 13,2022, The Lord called Edward DeVito home. Eddie was born on April 17, 1928 on Front Street in Fairmont, the last of 5 children. Known as “Big Ed”, “Dirty Eddie”, “Grandpa” and “Papaw”, he had one name that only his wife called him – “Edward Love”.
Meadowbrook Mall JOANN Fabric and Crafts is closing
The JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed to 12 News that it will be closing soon.
WDTV
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal
MARLINON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Wednesday after a trial this week in Marlinton. Jeremi L. Kincaid, 29 of Marlinton was indicted in July of 2021, after the November, 27, 2020 shooting death of Gaylen L. Biggs, 48 of Pocahontas County.
The Recorddelta
Lesson Learned (October 22)
This week we welcome guest columnist K Almond from Literacy Volunteers (and Dr. Greenbrier Almond’s sister.) One thing I have learned these 13 years is that I love books! To feel their old covers. To read their quaint pages. To give a book to just the right person. To go to a bookseller or a book sale.
WDTV
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
WDTV
Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
The Recorddelta
Morgantown man arrested, possible meth lab plans foiled
UPSHUR COUNTY — A Morgantown man is being held on a large cash only bond for the possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine. According to court documentation, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Trooper F.J. Turansky of the West Virginia State Police, received a call for an alleged reckless driver in a silver Nissan. Trooper Turansky identified a car matching the description, that turned to head north on Route 20. Trooper Turansky observed the driver allegedly traveling at 45 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone.
West Virginia Motorcycle Club member charged with murder
CAROLINA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 9, and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint that they […]
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
