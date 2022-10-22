ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamicurated.com

Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1

Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
MIAMI, FL
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

La Santa Taqueria: Authentic Mexican tacos and beverages

La Santa Taqueria began as a simple food truck – a personal project for Chef Omar Montero of Mexico. Chef Omar received an early introduction to authentic Mexican cuisine courtesy of his family’s catering business. It was that business that sparked his interest in the culinary arts. He...
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Inside Brickell’s Puttshack, a Massive New High-Tech Mini Golf Bar and Restaurant

Chicago-based indoor mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack has made its way to Miami, debuting its fourth location in the United States inside Brickell City Centre. The 27,000-square-foot space boasts three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses alongside plenty of food and drink options. The atmosphere at Puttshack leans more nightclub...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

III Points Music Festival Kicks Off in Wynwood

The III Points Music Festival returned to the streets of Wynwood Friday and is set to feature two days of performances through Saturday. “Everybody's happy, having a good time, dancing around,” said attendee, Monica Robinson. “The weather's been incredible and the music is great.”. Performers include Porter Robinson,...
MIAMI, FL
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

Bartaco Miami: Upscale street food with a coastal vibe

The taste of street tacos with the elegance of an elevated beach resort. Bartaco is a self-described upscale restaurant inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California. Best known for its street food and specialty cocktails, Bartaco has several locations throughout the United States including Colorado, Connecticut,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest

SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
PINECREST, FL
Narcity USA

This Miami Horror Maze Is The Scare You've Been Looking For

Gore. Horror. Terror. The creeps. Gut-wrenching. Fright. Dread. And so on. While there are endless ways to name that feeling that takes over you when your mind is in panic mode, there are even more ways to induce it in your gut. Fortunately, if you're a fan of goosebumps, we've got the right Halloween haunted maze for you this spooky season, but only if you dare to walk inside a scary hallway and head into the unknown.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center

Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Savor The Best Street Food At Tropical Park’s Food Truck Fridays

Did you know that a food truck gathering transforms Tropical Park into a foodie’s paradise every Friday? From 5 to 10 p.m. weekly, dozens of trucks, featuring the best of the best in South Florida, line up at the Westchester park for Food Truck Fridays Fiesta. Organized by Miami...
MIAMI, FL
touropia.com

14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida

Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Flume, firehouse brews, brunching with dogs, and a Burmese ice cream beer float in Boynton Beach

South Florida is a big tent when it comes to live music, particularly this weekend. The annual homegrown Miami festival known as III Points on Friday and Saturday aims at an audience living very much in the now, with performances by Rosalía, Flume, Porter Robinson, LCD Soundsystem and dozens of others. It’s also a weekend for those who find comfort in memorable music from Amos Lee, Joe Nichols ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami

Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy