The Recorddelta
McCauley shut down at City Council meeting
BUCKHANNON — All eyes were on Buckhannon City Council members, as they met for their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 18. The traditional moment of silence was honored, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Mayor Robbie Skinner. The meeting was hosted on Tuesday, instead of the usual Thursday slot, as the city welcomed the West Virginia Municipal League to town on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21. After the moment of silence and pledge, Mayor Skinner called the meeting to order.
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal
MARLINON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Wednesday after a trial this week in Marlinton. Jeremi L. Kincaid, 29 of Marlinton was indicted in July of 2021, after the November, 27, 2020 shooting death of Gaylen L. Biggs, 48 of Pocahontas County.
One on One: Jessica Scott
BUCKHANNON — Jessica Scott, West Virginia Wesleyan College professor, recently published a children’s book, “Miss Penelope Thunder Toes Changes Her Mind.” Scott was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.Va. and is a graduate of WVWC. She now educates the college on gender studies, sociology and music.
Morgantown man arrested, possible meth lab plans foiled
UPSHUR COUNTY — A Morgantown man is being held on a large cash only bond for the possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine. According to court documentation, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Trooper F.J. Turansky of the West Virginia State Police, received a call for an alleged reckless driver in a silver Nissan. Trooper Turansky identified a car matching the description, that turned to head north on Route 20. Trooper Turansky observed the driver allegedly traveling at 45 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone.
FOCUS: Buckhannon Upshur Class of 1962 – 60th Reunion
The B-U Class of ‘62 held their 60th Class Reunion on September 16 and 17. The first evening was held at one of the shelters in the North Buckhannon Park and the second evening was held at the Peak. Our Friday picnic was catered by Morgan and Bethany Ware. Fish Hawk Acres catered the Saturday evening dinner. The weather was very nice and the food was very tasty with both dinners. Sixty attended the reunion with classmates and spouses and guests. Quite a few items were donated or hand made for a silent auction and door prizes. The most important part of both evenings was the visiting of all who attended. A great time was held by all. Each class member was sent and invitation. If you did not receive a letter, contact one of the committee members with your name and address.
Morning accident sends two to hospital
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
Falkenstein earns Big 10 conference title, Lady Bucs named runner-up
KINGWOOD — Head Coach Taylor Stacy’s Buckhannon-Upshur Lady Buccaneers cross country team had high expectations entering the Big 10 Conference championship meet back on Thursday, October 15 in Kingwood. The Lady Buccaneers have consistently placed high atop the leaderboards, both individually and in terms of collective unit this season, often with senior Lydia Falkenstein and sophomore Samantha Shreve leading the way. These two once again found themselves engaged in a high-stakes duel, with both running in the lead group, setting the pace for the entire 93-runner field. In the end, Falkenstein showed off tremendous endurance in fending off tough challenges from both Shreve and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman to take home the Big 10 individual title with a time of 19:19.3. Berryman finished a close second, crossing the finish line just over 30 seconds behind Falkenstein, finishing with a time of 19:54.5, good enough to secure runner-up honors. Shreve has a very bright future in cross country, as the young distance runner showed in Kingwood, securing a third place finish overall with a time of 20:06.1.
Three earn top 10 finishes, Bucs Cross Country wins Big 10 Conference
KINGWOOD — Head Coach Taylor Stacy hopes were high as his Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers cross country team entered the 12-team Big 10 Conference championship meet back on Thursday, October 15 in Kingwood. It is safe to say that his Buccaneers fully lived up to even Stacy’s wildest expectations in Kingwood, walking away from the meet as the 2022 Big 10 Conference cross country champions.
