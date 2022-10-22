ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

The Recorddelta

Lesson Learned (October 22)

This week we welcome guest columnist K Almond from Literacy Volunteers (and Dr. Greenbrier Almond’s sister.) One thing I have learned these 13 years is that I love books! To feel their old covers. To read their quaint pages. To give a book to just the right person. To go to a bookseller or a book sale.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

One on One: Jessica Scott

BUCKHANNON — Jessica Scott, West Virginia Wesleyan College professor, recently published a children’s book, “Miss Penelope Thunder Toes Changes Her Mind.” Scott was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.Va. and is a graduate of WVWC. She now educates the college on gender studies, sociology and music.
BUCKHANNON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Bryson Johnston

TENNERTON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles has returned to go in-depth with one of Buckhannon-Upshur’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who, athletically, represents the community. This week, Buccaneer Football Bryson Johnston took time to give the community an inside look at his journey in Upshur County sports.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
PHILIPPI, WV
WBOY

What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
The Recorddelta

E911 procedures discussed during Commission

BUCKHANNON — Multiple presentations were given during the Upshur County Commission meeting that took place on Thursday October 20. Presentations included the discussion of the Upshur County Annex HVAC upgrade project and the Winter Whiskers Fundraiser for the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility (LUAC). A representative from Kidd Private Investigations was also present to address concerns over the Upshur County E911 Center’s standard operating procedures.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person injured after farm tractor flips

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
PHILIPPI, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

McCauley shut down at City Council meeting

BUCKHANNON — All eyes were on Buckhannon City Council members, as they met for their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 18. The traditional moment of silence was honored, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Mayor Robbie Skinner. The meeting was hosted on Tuesday, instead of the usual Thursday slot, as the city welcomed the West Virginia Municipal League to town on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21. After the moment of silence and pledge, Mayor Skinner called the meeting to order.
BUCKHANNON, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former WVU Cornerback Wants Tony Gibson

Mountaineers all across Twitter are stating their pick for WVU’s next head coach. Along with fans, former players are no stranger to this. As for former WVU cornerback Terrell Chestnut, he is one of the former players who has spoken. Chestnut, who played under Tony Gibson during his time...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Morning accident sends two to hospital

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
BUCKHANNON, WV

