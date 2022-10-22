Read full article on original website
The Recorddelta
Lesson Learned (October 22)
This week we welcome guest columnist K Almond from Literacy Volunteers (and Dr. Greenbrier Almond’s sister.) One thing I have learned these 13 years is that I love books! To feel their old covers. To read their quaint pages. To give a book to just the right person. To go to a bookseller or a book sale.
The Recorddelta
One on One: Jessica Scott
BUCKHANNON — Jessica Scott, West Virginia Wesleyan College professor, recently published a children’s book, “Miss Penelope Thunder Toes Changes Her Mind.” Scott was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.Va. and is a graduate of WVWC. She now educates the college on gender studies, sociology and music.
Tons of vintage clothes spotted in Mylan Park
"Gallery 304" hosted its fourth "West Virginia Vintage Festival" of the year at the Monongalia County Center on Oct. 23 between 12-8 p.m.
‘Monster Splash’ makes its way into Morgantown
Mylan Park's Aquatic Center held its second annual "Monster Splash" between 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
Tickets for Robinson Grand Christmas show go on sale
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has starting selling tickets for its upcoming Christmas show.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont
According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Bryson Johnston
TENNERTON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles has returned to go in-depth with one of Buckhannon-Upshur’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who, athletically, represents the community. This week, Buccaneer Football Bryson Johnston took time to give the community an inside look at his journey in Upshur County sports.
St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon offers blood screenings in October
St. Joseph's Hospital and The Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur will hold blood screenings in October.
Meadowbrook Mall JOANN Fabric and Crafts is closing
The JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed to 12 News that it will be closing soon.
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
The Recorddelta
E911 procedures discussed during Commission
BUCKHANNON — Multiple presentations were given during the Upshur County Commission meeting that took place on Thursday October 20. Presentations included the discussion of the Upshur County Annex HVAC upgrade project and the Winter Whiskers Fundraiser for the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility (LUAC). A representative from Kidd Private Investigations was also present to address concerns over the Upshur County E911 Center’s standard operating procedures.
WDTV
Person injured after farm tractor flips
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
voiceofmotown.com
Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
The Recorddelta
McCauley shut down at City Council meeting
BUCKHANNON — All eyes were on Buckhannon City Council members, as they met for their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 18. The traditional moment of silence was honored, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Mayor Robbie Skinner. The meeting was hosted on Tuesday, instead of the usual Thursday slot, as the city welcomed the West Virginia Municipal League to town on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21. After the moment of silence and pledge, Mayor Skinner called the meeting to order.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
voiceofmotown.com
Former WVU Cornerback Wants Tony Gibson
Mountaineers all across Twitter are stating their pick for WVU’s next head coach. Along with fans, former players are no stranger to this. As for former WVU cornerback Terrell Chestnut, he is one of the former players who has spoken. Chestnut, who played under Tony Gibson during his time...
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
The Recorddelta
Morning accident sends two to hospital
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
