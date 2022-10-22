ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon

OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
New grandstands going in at McKenzie School District high school

VIDA, Ore. -- A new grandstand is going in at the stadium in the McKenzie School District, and students and staff have left their mark on the new facility. The stadium in Blue River was destroyed in the Holiday Farm fire in 2020. Crews got to work replacing the grandstands in the week of October 17, 2022, and the bleachers are expected to arrive by the end of November. Nothing is fireproof -- but the new stands will be made of fire-resistant materials including steel and aluminum, and they’ll hold about 280 spectators.
BLUE RIVER, OR
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert

As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Fall storms put an end to wildfire season, LRAPA announces

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As rain finally arrives after an unusually dry and hot October, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has lifted an air quality advisory and announced an end to fire season. According to LRAPA, rain over the October 21-23 weekend as well as a forecast of continued...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek visits Eugene to talk reproductive rights

EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is visiting Eugene Monday to talk reproductive rights. This comes after the final debate with rival candidates Betsy Johnson, I-Ore., and Christine Drazan, R-Ore. Kotek’s campaign says she will focus on issues surrounding abortion in several visits to...
EUGENE, OR
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
One dead after rural Lebanon house fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A man perished in a house fire that destroyed the home and injured one other occupant late Saturday night, the Lebanon Fire District reports. According to LFD, the fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon after dark on October 22. Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call from a person living in the home who escaped the fire, but reported there was one person and a dog stuck inside. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, and officials said the incident commander quickly determined the house was too dangerous to send firefighters into.
LEBANON, OR
Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
PORTLAND, OR
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
EUGENE, OR
Canby Council resolution offers apology and hope

City council offers a unique apology and acknowledgement of pain and suffering Vietnam vets experienced coming homeA Canby City Council resolution officially acknowledging the service, pain and sacrifice of the Vietnam veteran community, and apologizing and expressing regret for the negative treatment of returning veterans, is not only ground-breaking governmental moment, but also a nice compliment to another project focused on those same veterans. The resolution was passed during the Oct. 19 council meeting, something Canby's Ken Buckles, who is very active in Vietnam veteran issues, said was special. "To our knowledge, they are the first and only government entity to officially...
CANBY, OR
Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School

ELMIRA, Ore. -- There's controversy in Elmira over a book being taught in 9th grade English classrooms. The book is called "The Hate U Give." It was published in 2017 by Angie Thomas. It follows a sixteen-year-old Black girl after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at...
ELMIRA, OR

