Buckhannon, WV

The Recorddelta

FOCUS: Buckhannon Upshur Class of 1962 – 60th Reunion

The B-U Class of ‘62 held their 60th Class Reunion on September 16 and 17. The first evening was held at one of the shelters in the North Buckhannon Park and the second evening was held at the Peak. Our Friday picnic was catered by Morgan and Bethany Ware. Fish Hawk Acres catered the Saturday evening dinner. The weather was very nice and the food was very tasty with both dinners. Sixty attended the reunion with classmates and spouses and guests. Quite a few items were donated or hand made for a silent auction and door prizes. The most important part of both evenings was the visiting of all who attended. A great time was held by all. Each class member was sent and invitation. If you did not receive a letter, contact one of the committee members with your name and address.
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Lesson Learned (October 22)

This week we welcome guest columnist K Almond from Literacy Volunteers (and Dr. Greenbrier Almond’s sister.) One thing I have learned these 13 years is that I love books! To feel their old covers. To read their quaint pages. To give a book to just the right person. To go to a bookseller or a book sale.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown High School Band celebrates 100 years

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It had been 100 years since Morgantown High School started its first band. Alumni were invited to this year’s Homecoming game to play with the current band for a special celebration after the game. Mike Roberts was a 1959 Morgantown High School band alum. Roberts...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WBOY

What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
The Recorddelta

E911 procedures discussed during Commission

BUCKHANNON — Multiple presentations were given during the Upshur County Commission meeting that took place on Thursday October 20. Presentations included the discussion of the Upshur County Annex HVAC upgrade project and the Winter Whiskers Fundraiser for the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility (LUAC). A representative from Kidd Private Investigations was also present to address concerns over the Upshur County E911 Center’s standard operating procedures.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Person injured after farm tractor flips

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
PHILIPPI, WV
WTRF

The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

National Drug Take Back Day returns this weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to hold its semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV

