FOCUS: Buckhannon Upshur Class of 1962 – 60th Reunion
The B-U Class of ‘62 held their 60th Class Reunion on September 16 and 17. The first evening was held at one of the shelters in the North Buckhannon Park and the second evening was held at the Peak. Our Friday picnic was catered by Morgan and Bethany Ware. Fish Hawk Acres catered the Saturday evening dinner. The weather was very nice and the food was very tasty with both dinners. Sixty attended the reunion with classmates and spouses and guests. Quite a few items were donated or hand made for a silent auction and door prizes. The most important part of both evenings was the visiting of all who attended. A great time was held by all. Each class member was sent and invitation. If you did not receive a letter, contact one of the committee members with your name and address.
Lesson Learned (October 22)
This week we welcome guest columnist K Almond from Literacy Volunteers (and Dr. Greenbrier Almond’s sister.) One thing I have learned these 13 years is that I love books! To feel their old covers. To read their quaint pages. To give a book to just the right person. To go to a bookseller or a book sale.
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
Tons of vintage clothes spotted in Mylan Park
"Gallery 304" hosted its fourth "West Virginia Vintage Festival" of the year at the Monongalia County Center on Oct. 23 between 12-8 p.m.
‘Monster Splash’ makes its way into Morgantown
Mylan Park's Aquatic Center held its second annual "Monster Splash" between 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Morgantown High School Band celebrates 100 years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It had been 100 years since Morgantown High School started its first band. Alumni were invited to this year’s Homecoming game to play with the current band for a special celebration after the game. Mike Roberts was a 1959 Morgantown High School band alum. Roberts...
Stone Church Cemetery restoration work session in Ohio County
ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
Jack o’ Lantern Jamboree brings the treats on a warm fall night
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If a short-sleeve Halloween is more your style rather than bundling up under a blanket, the Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree in Warwood was the place to snag some candy tonight. Not only was there a trick or treat trail, there was pumpkin bowling with candy corn pins, a photo station at […]
Tickets for Robinson Grand Christmas show go on sale
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has starting selling tickets for its upcoming Christmas show.
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
E911 procedures discussed during Commission
BUCKHANNON — Multiple presentations were given during the Upshur County Commission meeting that took place on Thursday October 20. Presentations included the discussion of the Upshur County Annex HVAC upgrade project and the Winter Whiskers Fundraiser for the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility (LUAC). A representative from Kidd Private Investigations was also present to address concerns over the Upshur County E911 Center’s standard operating procedures.
Meadowbrook Mall JOANN Fabric and Crafts is closing
The JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed to 12 News that it will be closing soon.
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont
According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
Person injured after farm tractor flips
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said a child who was supposed to be in his care was found near I-79 in Anmoore as he went to drink in Morgantown “for a few hours.”. Officers responded to a complaint on Sunday of a 6-year-old...
National Drug Take Back Day returns this weekend
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to hold its semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way...
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
