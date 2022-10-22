ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

wtatennis.com

WTA Finals: Meet the eight singles players heading to Fort Worth

It's official: the singles field for the year-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth is settled. On Friday night, Maria Sakkari booked the eighth and last spot in the prestigious season-ender by overcoming Veronika Kudermetova in a grueling quarterfinal at the Guadalajara Open Akron. So, after nearly 10 months of globetrotting...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennisuptodate.com

"I'll be supporting Mexico in the World Cup" - Sakkari's special reception in Guadalajara as WTA finals spot confirmed

Maria Sakkari will support Mexico at the football world cup later this year due to her special connection to the country. Sakkari had a wonderful time in Mexico last year when she took part in the WTA Finals event that was stagged in Guadalajara. One year later she returned to the same courts and is enjoying her time again. There is just something lovely about Mexico that she tried to explain after booking a spot at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth:
Pinkbike.com

Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Finals day in Virgin, Utah, and the morning began long before the first rays of sun rose out of the red cliffs behind the venue. Head torches and phone lights were seen scrambling up and down as teams hurried to put final touches on their lines and features. Less than a handful of riders had even completed a full lap and with finals bumped up by 30 minutes to make up for approaching afternoon gusts, the pressure was really on. Lucky enough pressure and stress management is a real area of expertise for your typical Rampage athlete.
VIRGIN, UT
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Mauricio Lara KO’s Jose Sanmartin!

By Ken Hissner: At the Distrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico, Saturday on DAZN, Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in Main Event Mexico’s Featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara stopped Colombia’s WBA Fedecentro Super Bantamweight champion Jose “El General” Sanmartin in the third round. In co-feature WBO...

