Finals day in Virgin, Utah, and the morning began long before the first rays of sun rose out of the red cliffs behind the venue. Head torches and phone lights were seen scrambling up and down as teams hurried to put final touches on their lines and features. Less than a handful of riders had even completed a full lap and with finals bumped up by 30 minutes to make up for approaching afternoon gusts, the pressure was really on. Lucky enough pressure and stress management is a real area of expertise for your typical Rampage athlete.

VIRGIN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO