WDTV
Person injured after farm tractor flips
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
WDTV
Child, 6, found near I-79 in Anmoore while caretaker went to drink, police say
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said a child who was supposed to be in his care was found near I-79 in Anmoore as he went to drink in Morgantown “for a few hours.”. Officers responded to a complaint on Sunday of a 6-year-old...
The Recorddelta
Morgantown man arrested, possible meth lab plans foiled
UPSHUR COUNTY — A Morgantown man is being held on a large cash only bond for the possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine. According to court documentation, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Trooper F.J. Turansky of the West Virginia State Police, received a call for an alleged reckless driver in a silver Nissan. Trooper Turansky identified a car matching the description, that turned to head north on Route 20. Trooper Turansky observed the driver allegedly traveling at 45 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone.
connect-bridgeport.com
Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene
WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on US 50 for repairs.
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
connect-bridgeport.com
One Transported to UHC after Accident in Quiet Dell
The Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, along with Stonewood VFD and the Anmoore EMS, responded to a vehicle accident on Sunday,. Oct. 16, in the area of the 700 block of Suds Run Road in Quiet Dell at 10:28 p.m. The call was for an accident with injuries and entrapment....
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
WTRF
West Virginia home without full electricity, backed-up toilet, 2 charged with child neglect
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
West Virginia man, ‘Squeak Bennett,’ arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself
PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as “Squeak Bennett” was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home. It all started at around 6 p.m. when the Tucker County 911 received a call […]
Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged with murder in West Virginia
A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
The Recorddelta
Local man charged with Burglary, held on large bond
BUCKHANNON — Brian Allen Large, age 26 of Buckhannon, has been charged with Burglary after breaking into multiple homes on Brushy Fork Road. According to the criminal complaint filed by Upshur County Sherriff Deputy Cole Bender, the incidents occurred on Saturday, October 8. The criminal complaint revealed that Deputy Bender responded to a call about someone entering their residence without permission on Brushy Fork Road. The victim shared that she woke up and found a man lying on the floor next to the couch her daughter was sleeping on. She described him as tall, skinny and blonde. The victim was unsure how the defendant entered the home, as she believed the door was locked and there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.
The Recorddelta
E911 procedures discussed during Commission
BUCKHANNON — Multiple presentations were given during the Upshur County Commission meeting that took place on Thursday October 20. Presentations included the discussion of the Upshur County Annex HVAC upgrade project and the Winter Whiskers Fundraiser for the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility (LUAC). A representative from Kidd Private Investigations was also present to address concerns over the Upshur County E911 Center’s standard operating procedures.
Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home
SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels. The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
WDTV
Hardy County man sentenced to more than 12 years for drug charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Moorefield man was sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars for a federal drug charge, officials said. 42-year-old Victor Self was sentenced to 148 months of incarceration for a drug charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Self pleaded guilty in May 2022...
