Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
blockworks.co
Funding Roundup: Blockchain Tech Continues To Grab VC Interest
Venture funding is picking up again after the market downturn. Venture dollars continue to flow into cryptocurrency startups, even as markets remain largely muted. Most notably, Uniswap Labs — the team behind the largest decentralized exchange (DEX), Uniswap — secured $165 million in a Series B round led by Polychain Capital, with participation from other investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, SV Angel and Variant.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says He’s Accumulating Three Ethereum Challengers Along With Three Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe says he’s planning to accumulate a handful of altcoins including three Ethereum (ETH) competitors. Van de Poppe tells his 636,300 Twitter followers that he has his sights set on decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), as well as XCAD, the native asset of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace XCAD Network, and Skale (SKL), a blockchain network designed to allow developers to create and provide decentralized chains that are completely compatible with Ethereum.
Leading Play and Earn Blockchain Game - Alien Worlds - launches ingame DAOs
Alien Worlds, the number one Play-and-Earn blockchain game according to Dapp Radar, launches in-game DAOs giving players the opportunity to control millions in cryptocurrency. Alien Worlds announced the official launch of its in-game DAOs (Syndicates), an innovative gaming experience, and a first for the Web3 and gaming industries.
Is It Too Late to Buy Crypto?: Top 5 Most Annoying Questions about Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies have proven to be an investment that brings high returns when done properly. Despite the bearish market, interest in crypto is still growing. In their 2021 reports, crypto.com informed its readers that the number of cryptocurrency holders has grown to 295 mln, and further growth is forecasted. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Crypto Payments On Twitter Under Elon Musk Could Soon Be A Reality: Crypto Rand Investment Group
Crypto Rand Investment Group shares a list of potential changes that Musk could integrate after Twitter’s acquisition. The group shared that Elon Musk could also incorporate a crypto payment feature on Twitter in a bid to transform the microblogging social network. The crypto market is ablaze with new assumptions...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
protos.com
Here’s what SBF’s leaked crypto draft has in store for DeFi
Last week, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was criticized when a leaked draft of crypto legislation revealed a controversial clause that would severely regulate DeFi. The first major headline from the leaked draft is the proposal that crypto be regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) instead of the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) — which just happens to be one of the core principles that SBF has been proposing for some time. Former CFTC Commissioner Jill E. Sommers also sits on the board of FTX US.
nftevening.com
Ethereum NFT Creators Earned Over $1.8B in Royalties: Report
Royalties are one of the key ways that NFT creators make money for their work. Now, an annual report by Galaxy Digital – the crypto and blockchain investment firm – has announced some staggering figures. Using stats from blockchain data specialists, such as Dune Analytics, they estimate that Ethereum NFT creators have earned over $1.8 billion in secondary royalties over the last year.
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin and Uniswap are two Ethereum projects holding the line
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new memecoin project with exciting prospects for the ethereum blockchain and the cryptocurrency market. The new memecoin looks set to bring another bullish memecoin season to deliver momentum to the wider market. Dogecoin(DOGE) did something similar in 2021, eventually leading the market into a bull run.
crypto-economy.com
Twitter Embarks On Cryptocurrency Train; Start Developing Its Own Crypto Wallet
Popular microblogging site Twitter is all ready to dive into the crypto world with its own cryptocurrency wallet that will allow crypto deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise as companies all over the globe are increasing their efforts to support digital assets. Not just conglomerates but several government agencies are also betting heavily on crypto. Recently payment giant, PayPal, launched a new feature allowing users to transfer, send and receive Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) to external wallets and hardware devices. It seems people are realizing the potential of crypto and blockchain technology to boost new opportunities to cater to future needs.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
bitcoinist.com
Feed3 Could Be The Next Big Coin To Follow The Success Of Avalanche And Hedera
There are no signs that crypto trading will stop any time soon as new coins are introduced to the coin market monthly. And all these coins aim to succeed. One new cryptocurrency aiming to succeed like its predecessors is Feed3 (FD3). This audio feedback tool has come to make a...
Comments / 0