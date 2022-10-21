Popular microblogging site Twitter is all ready to dive into the crypto world with its own cryptocurrency wallet that will allow crypto deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise as companies all over the globe are increasing their efforts to support digital assets. Not just conglomerates but several government agencies are also betting heavily on crypto. Recently payment giant, PayPal, launched a new feature allowing users to transfer, send and receive Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) to external wallets and hardware devices. It seems people are realizing the potential of crypto and blockchain technology to boost new opportunities to cater to future needs.

