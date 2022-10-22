Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Pay it Forward: Walter Johnson Stem Club helps young students eager to learn!
WASHINGTON - What do you get when you take a few smart and talented high school students with hearts to give and pair them with youngsters eager to learn about science?. Club founder Megan Walker and Arya Gupta joined FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey and Claire Anderson to share how this high school club is paying it forward!
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
fox5dc.com
DMV mom raises awareness for bereavement support after infant loss through personal non-profit
ARLINGTON, Va. - Turning grief into purpose. That’s the mission behind former Washington D.C public school teacher, Elizabeth O’ Donnell, who is helping moms like herself, deal with the grief of a stillbirth or pregnancy loss. Saturday morning, her organization, Aaliyah in Action raised money in Northern Virginia...
fox5dc.com
Haunting with a heart to help a good cause
FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart paid a visit to a Bethesda home where you can enjoy some scary Halloween fun and help a good cause at the same time. The family, who hosts this event they call Haunting with a Heart, is giving donations to the Wolf Trap Animal Rescue this year. To donate visit their GoFundMe at: https://gofund.me/0df95e72.
NBC Washington
DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support
Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
WTOP
Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary
A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
thedcpost.com
Top Dance Classes in DC: Lose Yourself in Music
There is no more fun way to get your body moving than dancing to your favorite music, while taking your mind off your everyday stress. And the nation’s capital boasts wonderful dance studios that can change your life. Check out the best dance classes in Washington DC. Chevy Chase...
washingtoninformer.com
Development and HU Legacy at Center of Frederick’s Address to Alumni
With a substantial increase in philanthropic giving, enrollment and student retention, along with an improved bottom line for its hospital, Howard University (HU)’s financial standing has improved, which HU President Wayne A.I. Frederick said continues to pave the way for expansion and advancement. On Friday, Frederick delved into various...
fox5dc.com
Basilica’s damaged Our Lady of Fatima statue replaced after vandal smashed face, hands
WASHINGTON - A new statue of Our Lady of Fatima was dedicated over the weekend on the grounds of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception after the original was vandalized beyond repair last year. The new statue was dedicated Sunday by Cardinal Wilton Gregory. In December...
mocoshow.com
Self-Defense Classes for Women Will Be Offered Again This Fall by Montgomery County Commission for Women
The Montgomery County Commission for Women this fall will again offer in-person S.A.F.E. (Self-defense Awareness and Familiarization Exchange) self-defense courses for women. The introductory seminars, which will be presented at four locations, are two-hour classes for women age 13-and-over. The classes are being in-person after being held virtually over the...
themsuspokesman.com
“Why does this have to happen?” Morgan students and alumni react to violence at the university’s 155th Homecoming
Maia Wilkins never imagined that her first Morgan homecoming would end in a shooting. “Since it was on our campus, right at the Student Center where I walk every day, it was unsettling,” said the junior marketing major. Wilkins, a transfer student, believes that the homecoming shootings- which have...
WJLA
DCPS, police looking into allegations that a DC teacher locked child in closet
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are looking into reports that a teacher locked a student into a closet, the school system said. DCPS said that they are looking into allegations that a teacher at Lawrence Boone Elementary School, located at 2200...
Washington D.C.’s Favorite Bluegrass Band The Seldom Scene is Back!
Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. The 5:30 p.m. performance is sold out. Tickets: $30. The Seldom Scene, Washington D.C.’s favorite bluegrass band and pioneers of the “new-grass” movement, are back for an American Roots Series performance! Their time-tested sound stretches and blends seamlessly in the realm of country, rock, pop, and jazz and has led to a devoted local and international following. Today, the band features Dudley Connell on guitar; Lou Reid on mandolin and guitar; Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle; Fred Travers on dobro; and Ronnie Simpkins on bass. This performance is appropriate for all ages. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Washington DC At Night
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Washington DC at night, then you’ve come to the right place! Washington DC is one of our favorite cities in the South to explore. You can easily spend several days in DC, and still feel like there is so much more to see.
WJLA
7News celebrates 75 years: Longtime employee continues to blaze new trails at WJLA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jerry Fritz is celebrating his 35th anniversary with 7News. He came on board working for Allbritton Communications in 1987 as a corporate attorney armed with experience working with the Federal Communications Commission. "I thought it was going to be for a couple of years," said Fritz....
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Man arrested in DC after allegedly pouring gallon of urine on woman
A man was arrested for assault after allegedly throwing a gallon of urine on a woman walking on a sidewalk in downtown Washington. D.C. Friday morning.
Comments / 4