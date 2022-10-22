Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. The 5:30 p.m. performance is sold out. Tickets: $30. The Seldom Scene, Washington D.C.’s favorite bluegrass band and pioneers of the “new-grass” movement, are back for an American Roots Series performance! Their time-tested sound stretches and blends seamlessly in the realm of country, rock, pop, and jazz and has led to a devoted local and international following. Today, the band features Dudley Connell on guitar; Lou Reid on mandolin and guitar; Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle; Fred Travers on dobro; and Ronnie Simpkins on bass. This performance is appropriate for all ages. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO