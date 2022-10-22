ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit

This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Haunting with a heart to help a good cause

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart paid a visit to a Bethesda home where you can enjoy some scary Halloween fun and help a good cause at the same time. The family, who hosts this event they call Haunting with a Heart, is giving donations to the Wolf Trap Animal Rescue this year. To donate visit their GoFundMe at: https://gofund.me/0df95e72.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary

A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
BLADENSBURG, MD
thedcpost.com

Top Dance Classes in DC: Lose Yourself in Music

There is no more fun way to get your body moving than dancing to your favorite music, while taking your mind off your everyday stress. And the nation’s capital boasts wonderful dance studios that can change your life. Check out the best dance classes in Washington DC. Chevy Chase...
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

Development and HU Legacy at Center of Frederick’s Address to Alumni

With a substantial increase in philanthropic giving, enrollment and student retention, along with an improved bottom line for its hospital, Howard University (HU)’s financial standing has improved, which HU President Wayne A.I. Frederick said continues to pave the way for expansion and advancement. On Friday, Frederick delved into various...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Self-Defense Classes for Women Will Be Offered Again This Fall by Montgomery County Commission for Women

The Montgomery County Commission for Women this fall will again offer in-person S.A.F.E. (Self-defense Awareness and Familiarization Exchange) self-defense courses for women. The introductory seminars, which will be presented at four locations, are two-hour classes for women age 13-and-over. The classes are being in-person after being held virtually over the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

Washington D.C.’s Favorite Bluegrass Band The Seldom Scene is Back!

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. The 5:30 p.m. performance is sold out. Tickets: $30. The Seldom Scene, Washington D.C.’s favorite bluegrass band and pioneers of the “new-grass” movement, are back for an American Roots Series performance! Their time-tested sound stretches and blends seamlessly in the realm of country, rock, pop, and jazz and has led to a devoted local and international following. Today, the band features Dudley Connell on guitar; Lou Reid on mandolin and guitar; Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle; Fred Travers on dobro; and Ronnie Simpkins on bass. This performance is appropriate for all ages. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Washington DC At Night

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Washington DC at night, then you’ve come to the right place! Washington DC is one of our favorite cities in the South to explore. You can easily spend several days in DC, and still feel like there is so much more to see.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC

