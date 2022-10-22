Region 1-4A At Florida Aquatic Swimming & Training, Ocala. Time: 5:30 p.m. Friday (diving finals), 10 a.m. Saturday (swimming finals) Outlook: It's time for a Bear warning. Raymond Prosinski, Simeon Prosinski, Abdelrahman Shaheen and Luke VanDeusen are coming off individual victories in last week's District 1-4A meet, which boosted Bartram Trail to the boys team championship at Planet Swim. VanDeusen will be the the top seed outright in the 50-yard freestyle, and the Bartram Trail boys can count on racking up points in large numbers, even though Oviedo and Lake Brantley are the favorites for the overall boys honors. Competition on the girls side appears even more open, including another Bartram Trail top seed in junior Elle Fox in the 200 individual medley. Atlantic Coast sprinter Jayla Covington, Sandalwood diver Tayler Graham, Creekside sprinter Kylie White and backstroker Danica O'Dwyer are among the chief Northeast Florida contenders, although overcoming Oviedo and its distance machine in the team standings will be no easy feat.

