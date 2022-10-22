ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Oviedo joins champs Edgewater, Lake Minneola in Top 10 of Sentinel Super 16

Edgewater, Lake Minneola and Oviedo secured automatic bids to Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs on Friday by way of clinching district championships. Oviedo (7-1) moved up one spot to No. 10 in the Sentinel Super 16 after claiming the Class 3M (Metro) District 2 title with a 43-13 win vs. Lyman (6-3). The Lions close out their district slate this week at Winter Springs (0-8). ...
MINNEOLA, FL
The Florida Times-Union

FHSAA swimming: Northeast Florida high school regional previews, Class 3A-4A

Region 1-4A At Florida Aquatic Swimming & Training, Ocala. Time: 5:30 p.m. Friday (diving finals), 10 a.m. Saturday (swimming finals) Outlook: It's time for a Bear warning. Raymond Prosinski, Simeon Prosinski, Abdelrahman Shaheen and Luke VanDeusen are coming off individual victories in last week's District 1-4A meet, which boosted Bartram Trail to the boys team championship at Planet Swim. VanDeusen will be the the top seed outright in the 50-yard freestyle, and the Bartram Trail boys can count on racking up points in large numbers, even though Oviedo and Lake Brantley are the favorites for the overall boys honors. Competition on the girls side appears even more open, including another Bartram Trail top seed in junior Elle Fox in the 200 individual medley. Atlantic Coast sprinter Jayla Covington, Sandalwood diver Tayler Graham, Creekside sprinter Kylie White and backstroker Danica O'Dwyer are among the chief Northeast Florida contenders, although overcoming Oviedo and its distance machine in the team standings will be no easy feat.
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Polk County roundup and look ahead

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – It’s not just two huge rivalry games. District championships and automatic playoff berths are riding in the balance. Undefeated Lake Wales – ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – travels to Auburndale (5-2, 4-0) Friday with the 3A District 8 ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Southwest Florida volleyball regional playoff preview

The Florida High School Athletic Association has released its volleyball regional brackets, and 12 teams from Southwest Florida made the cut. That includes three teams who are the No. 1 overall seeds in their region. Read on to see who made the field and what this year's regionals will look like. ...
Scorebook Live

Southwest Florida Week 9 Roundup

Football is all the way back in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. After this week's game, all the teams in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties have returned to the field following the devastating storm. Here is a look at all the action from Week 9 of the high school football season on ...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Sportsnaut

Florida Spring Training Guide 2023

We are providing a list of the 2023 Florida spring training guide. Everything you will need to know about where each baseball team will be training: we provided them with things to do in the area that will be fun to do, whether it is with kids or not. We’ve also got you covered if you want to know which MLB teams have spring training in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy