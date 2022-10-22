Read full article on original website
Related
Oviedo joins champs Edgewater, Lake Minneola in Top 10 of Sentinel Super 16
Edgewater, Lake Minneola and Oviedo secured automatic bids to Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs on Friday by way of clinching district championships. Oviedo (7-1) moved up one spot to No. 10 in the Sentinel Super 16 after claiming the Class 3M (Metro) District 2 title with a 43-13 win vs. Lyman (6-3). The Lions close out their district slate this week at Winter Springs (0-8). ...
Hillsborough & Pinellas Week 9 Roundup & Top performances
The final two weeks of the regular season throughout the state of Florida are upon us, as the Week 8 slate came and went with a lot of excitement throughout the Tampa Bay region. Three games that really highlighted the week between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties was Jesuit-Tampa Bay Tech, ...
FHSAA swimming: Northeast Florida high school regional previews, Class 3A-4A
Region 1-4A At Florida Aquatic Swimming & Training, Ocala. Time: 5:30 p.m. Friday (diving finals), 10 a.m. Saturday (swimming finals) Outlook: It's time for a Bear warning. Raymond Prosinski, Simeon Prosinski, Abdelrahman Shaheen and Luke VanDeusen are coming off individual victories in last week's District 1-4A meet, which boosted Bartram Trail to the boys team championship at Planet Swim. VanDeusen will be the the top seed outright in the 50-yard freestyle, and the Bartram Trail boys can count on racking up points in large numbers, even though Oviedo and Lake Brantley are the favorites for the overall boys honors. Competition on the girls side appears even more open, including another Bartram Trail top seed in junior Elle Fox in the 200 individual medley. Atlantic Coast sprinter Jayla Covington, Sandalwood diver Tayler Graham, Creekside sprinter Kylie White and backstroker Danica O'Dwyer are among the chief Northeast Florida contenders, although overcoming Oviedo and its distance machine in the team standings will be no easy feat.
Central Florida volleyball teams pointing toward playoffs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – If teamwork counts for anything, then the Lake Brantley High Patriots may march to a state championship this volleyball season. Lake Brantley last week ripped through the Class 7A, District 3 tournament with ease and in the process grabbed a No. 1 seed for its region, ...
Polk County roundup and look ahead
LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – It’s not just two huge rivalry games. District championships and automatic playoff berths are riding in the balance. Undefeated Lake Wales – ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – travels to Auburndale (5-2, 4-0) Friday with the 3A District 8 ...
Southwest Florida volleyball regional playoff preview
The Florida High School Athletic Association has released its volleyball regional brackets, and 12 teams from Southwest Florida made the cut. That includes three teams who are the No. 1 overall seeds in their region. Read on to see who made the field and what this year's regionals will look like. ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week (Oct. 17-22)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week for Oct. 17-22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced ...
VOTE HERE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: Oct. 24
Fernandina Beach swimmer Neriah Giedrys is the Florida Times-Union's eighth Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 high school sports season, covering the week of Oct. 10-15. The sophomore won four events to lead the Pirates to the Nassau County girls championship, with two relays including the 50-yard...
Southwest Florida Week 9 Roundup
Football is all the way back in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. After this week's game, all the teams in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties have returned to the field following the devastating storm. Here is a look at all the action from Week 9 of the high school football season on ...
WJHG-TV
High School Volleyball State Tournament Brackets Released
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High school volleyball has reached the post season and several Panhandle teams now prepare to make a run for a state title.
Florida Spring Training Guide 2023
We are providing a list of the 2023 Florida spring training guide. Everything you will need to know about where each baseball team will be training: we provided them with things to do in the area that will be fun to do, whether it is with kids or not. We’ve also got you covered if you want to know which MLB teams have spring training in Florida.
Comments / 0