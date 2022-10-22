Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in the home opener Saturday at the United Center, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss. The Bulls have lost two straight after falling to the Wizards on Friday night in Washington. Here are six takeaways from Saturday’s game. 1. Zach LaVine shows promise in his return. After missing the first two games ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO