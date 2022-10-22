ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

6 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 128-96 loss in their home opener, including Zach LaVine’s debut and a ‘disappointing’ bench unit

Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in the home opener Saturday at the United Center, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss. The Bulls have lost two straight after falling to the Wizards on Friday night in Washington. Here are six takeaways from Saturday’s game. 1. Zach LaVine shows promise in his return. After missing the first two games ...
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz

Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 117, Washington 107

Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95

PHOENIX (112) Bridges 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 1-1 13, Booker 13-21 4-4 35, Paul 3-11 0-0 7, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, Okogie 0-0 2-2 2, Payne 4-11 1-2 10, Shamet 2-5 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-12 112.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106

MINNESOTA (116) McDaniels 5-9 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 4-4 15, Gobert 7-9 1-3 15, Edwards 13-19 1-3 30, Russell 2-5 2-2 6, Prince 4-8 0-0 11, Reid 5-7 2-4 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 0-3 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-16 3-4 14. Totals 46-88 14-22 116.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109

CHARLOTTE (126) Hayward 4-10 3-5 12, Washington 4-8 2-2 12, Plumlee 2-4 4-9 8, Oubre Jr. 9-20 3-3 24, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-1 18, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 9-9 2-3 20, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Bouknight 3-9 2-2 10, Maledon 1-1 2-3 4, McGowens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 21-30 126.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Utah 122, New Orleans 121

UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104

PORTLAND (106) Grant 5-11 4-4 16, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Nurkic 2-5 2-2 6, Lillard 15-25 5-7 41, Simons 5-17 2-2 12, Eubanks 0-1 4-6 4, Winslow 2-8 3-4 7, Little 3-6 0-0 7, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-84 22-27 106. L.A. LAKERS (104) James 12-22 5-7 31, Walker...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Watch: Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Posterizes Rudy Gobert

While it wouldn't be fair to say that the Utah Jazz acquired Walker Kessler to serve as Rudy Gobert's replacement, the rookie is being expected to carry some of the three-time All-Star's water. The two big men got to cross swords on Friday night, as the Jazz defeated Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves, 132-126.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m. Carolina at...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance

Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game

Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 130, Sacramento 125

Percentages: FG .470, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Monk 4-10, Murray 4-10, Mitchell 1-2, Fox 1-6, Huerter 1-8, Metu 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Davis 0-2, Lyles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Metu, Sabonis). Turnovers: 16 (Fox 3, Holmes 3, Barnes 2, Huerter 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Las Vegas 38, Houston 20

Hou_Ch.Moore 13 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 11:17. Hou_FG Fairbairn 55, 4:57. Las_Hollins 26 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :25. Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 10:59. Las_Jacobs 4 run (Carlson kick), 5:48. Hou_Dorsett 25 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 3:14. Fourth Quarter. Las_Jacobs 7 run (Carlson kick), 13:32. Las_Jacobs 15 run (Carlson...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans plays Dallas in conference showdown

Dallas Mavericks (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup. New Orleans went 6-10 in Southwest Division play and 19-22 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 5, Anaheim 1

Detroit212—5 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 3 (Seider, Kubalik), 2:02 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Zegras 3 (Terry, Henrique), 5:31. 3, Detroit, Perron 4 (Hronek, Kubalik), 13:28 (pp). Second Period_4, Detroit, Veleno 1 (Suter, Erne), 4:07. Third Period_5, Detroit, Kubalik 3 (Larkin, Sundqvist), 3:44 (pp). 6, Detroit, Soderblom 2 (Rasmussen), 14:24. Shots...
DETROIT, MI

