Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
6 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 128-96 loss in their home opener, including Zach LaVine’s debut and a ‘disappointing’ bench unit
Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in the home opener Saturday at the United Center, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss. The Bulls have lost two straight after falling to the Wizards on Friday night in Washington. Here are six takeaways from Saturday’s game. 1. Zach LaVine shows promise in his return. After missing the first two games ...
Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz
Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
Cleveland 117, Washington 107
Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Brett Brown Returns to Philadelphia as Sixers Look for First Win
Saturday night will be a special one at Penn Medicine Court at The Center as their former head coach Brett Brown will be back in the building for the first time since being dismissed as the teams head coach after the 2019-2000 season. Brown roamed the Sixers sideline through "the...
Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup
Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
PHOENIX (112) Bridges 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 1-1 13, Booker 13-21 4-4 35, Paul 3-11 0-0 7, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, Okogie 0-0 2-2 2, Payne 4-11 1-2 10, Shamet 2-5 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-12 112.
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106
MINNESOTA (116) McDaniels 5-9 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 4-4 15, Gobert 7-9 1-3 15, Edwards 13-19 1-3 30, Russell 2-5 2-2 6, Prince 4-8 0-0 11, Reid 5-7 2-4 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 0-3 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-16 3-4 14. Totals 46-88 14-22 116.
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109
CHARLOTTE (126) Hayward 4-10 3-5 12, Washington 4-8 2-2 12, Plumlee 2-4 4-9 8, Oubre Jr. 9-20 3-3 24, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-1 18, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 9-9 2-3 20, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Bouknight 3-9 2-2 10, Maledon 1-1 2-3 4, McGowens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 21-30 126.
Utah 122, New Orleans 121
UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104
PORTLAND (106) Grant 5-11 4-4 16, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Nurkic 2-5 2-2 6, Lillard 15-25 5-7 41, Simons 5-17 2-2 12, Eubanks 0-1 4-6 4, Winslow 2-8 3-4 7, Little 3-6 0-0 7, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-84 22-27 106. L.A. LAKERS (104) James 12-22 5-7 31, Walker...
Watch: Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Posterizes Rudy Gobert
While it wouldn't be fair to say that the Utah Jazz acquired Walker Kessler to serve as Rudy Gobert's replacement, the rookie is being expected to carry some of the three-time All-Star's water. The two big men got to cross swords on Friday night, as the Jazz defeated Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves, 132-126.
Miami Heat being linked to Kyle Kuzma and P.J. Washington
The Miami Heat have gotten off to a somewhat slow start to the 2022-23 season with a 1-2 record, and the team’s front office may already looking be at options to boost the roster. The team has reportedly been exploring a potential trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder,...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m. Carolina at...
Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance
Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game
Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los...
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125
Percentages: FG .470, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Monk 4-10, Murray 4-10, Mitchell 1-2, Fox 1-6, Huerter 1-8, Metu 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Davis 0-2, Lyles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Metu, Sabonis). Turnovers: 16 (Fox 3, Holmes 3, Barnes 2, Huerter 2,...
Las Vegas 38, Houston 20
Hou_Ch.Moore 13 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 11:17. Hou_FG Fairbairn 55, 4:57. Las_Hollins 26 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :25. Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 10:59. Las_Jacobs 4 run (Carlson kick), 5:48. Hou_Dorsett 25 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 3:14. Fourth Quarter. Las_Jacobs 7 run (Carlson kick), 13:32. Las_Jacobs 15 run (Carlson...
New Orleans plays Dallas in conference showdown
Dallas Mavericks (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup. New Orleans went 6-10 in Southwest Division play and 19-22 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points...
Detroit 5, Anaheim 1
Detroit212—5 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 3 (Seider, Kubalik), 2:02 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Zegras 3 (Terry, Henrique), 5:31. 3, Detroit, Perron 4 (Hronek, Kubalik), 13:28 (pp). Second Period_4, Detroit, Veleno 1 (Suter, Erne), 4:07. Third Period_5, Detroit, Kubalik 3 (Larkin, Sundqvist), 3:44 (pp). 6, Detroit, Soderblom 2 (Rasmussen), 14:24. Shots...
