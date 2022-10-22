Read full article on original website
6 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 128-96 loss in their home opener, including Zach LaVine’s debut and a ‘disappointing’ bench unit
Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in the home opener Saturday at the United Center, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss. The Bulls have lost two straight after falling to the Wizards on Friday night in Washington. Here are six takeaways from Saturday’s game. 1. Zach LaVine shows promise in his return. After missing the first two games ...
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record, leads Cavs past Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Cleveland 117, Washington 107
Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
Watch: Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Posterizes Rudy Gobert
While it wouldn't be fair to say that the Utah Jazz acquired Walker Kessler to serve as Rudy Gobert's replacement, the rookie is being expected to carry some of the three-time All-Star's water. The two big men got to cross swords on Friday night, as the Jazz defeated Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves, 132-126.
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125
Percentages: FG .470, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Monk 4-10, Murray 4-10, Mitchell 1-2, Fox 1-6, Huerter 1-8, Metu 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Davis 0-2, Lyles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Metu, Sabonis). Turnovers: 16 (Fox 3, Holmes 3, Barnes 2, Huerter 2,...
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
PHOENIX (112) Bridges 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 1-1 13, Booker 13-21 4-4 35, Paul 3-11 0-0 7, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, Okogie 0-0 2-2 2, Payne 4-11 1-2 10, Shamet 2-5 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-12 112.
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106
Percentages: FG .523, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Prince 3-5, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Towns 1-3, Nowell 1-6, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Russell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 5, Towns 3,...
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109
Percentages: FG .522, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Oubre Jr. 3-6, Bouknight 2-4, Washington 2-4, Smith Jr. 1-2, McDaniels 1-3, Thor 1-3, Hayward 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee, Smith Jr., Thor). Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Plumlee 2, Smith Jr. 2,...
Utah 122, New Orleans 121
UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance
Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104
PORTLAND (106) Grant 5-11 4-4 16, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Nurkic 2-5 2-2 6, Lillard 15-25 5-7 41, Simons 5-17 2-2 12, Eubanks 0-1 4-6 4, Winslow 2-8 3-4 7, Little 3-6 0-0 7, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-84 22-27 106. L.A. LAKERS (104) James 12-22 5-7 31, Walker...
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game
Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los...
New Orleans plays Dallas in conference showdown
Dallas Mavericks (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup. New Orleans went 6-10 in Southwest Division play and 19-22 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points...
Monday's Transactions
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated WR Van Jefferson, CB Troy Hill and LB Travin Howard to return to practice.
Thunder Dropped by Denver 122-117, Fall to 0-2
Thunder Dropped by Denver 122-117, Fall to 0-2
Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are playing dominant basketball for stretches, then struggling to defend during others. Stephen Curry scored 28 of his 33 points during an 89-point first half, and the defending champions beat former top assistant Mike Brown and his Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Sunday night.
N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9
NYJ_Bre.Hall 62 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:34. Drive: 3 plays, 73 yards, 1:06. N.Y. Jets 7, Denver 0. Den_Murray 2 run (kick failed), 1:33. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:01. Key Plays: Rypien 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Boone 15 run; Rypien 17 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Jets 7, Denver 6.
Weekend Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep of New York in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory aided by another defensive gaffe from the Yankees. Taking advantage of...
