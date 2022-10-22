Read full article on original website
Related
Friday’s Prep Football scores from around the state
Allen Co.-Scottsville 29, Russell Co. 6 Ashland Blazer 34, Greenup Co. 21 Beechwood 57, Newport 0 Belfry 42,
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass. Week...
Kentucky high school football scores; did your team win or lose?
High school football scores from around the state of Kentucky from Friday.
WSAZ
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
KHSAA regional volleyball: What to know about Louisville-area tournaments, matchups, times
The best high school volleyball teams in Louisville will face off in the regional tournaments starting Monday. The winner will earn a spot the KHSAA state volleyball tournament set for Oct. 31-Nov. 4, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final to be played at George Rogers Clark High School. Here’s a...
Comments / 0