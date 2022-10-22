ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNDU

Marian boys soccer advances to Class 2A State Final

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class 2A State Final after defeating Fort Wayne Canterbury 3-2 in the semi-state championship Saturday in Chesterton. The Knights (17-1-2) will face Brebuef Jesuit (16-4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Stadium in...
CHESTERTON, IN
WANE 15

Wayne’s Haydock live on WANE to preview GOTW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School head coach Sherwood Haydock was live on WANE-TV’s 6 p.m. news to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Generals host NE8 champ Columbia City to kick off sectional play! Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
South Bend Tribune

Penn boys semistate soccer comeback thwarted by Noblesville in Kokomo

KOKOMO — On Saturday with a return trip to the IHSAA state finals on the line, No. 7 Noblesville found a way, once more, breaking a 2-2 tie late in the second half with No. 15 Penn, behind a Pavlos Michaeloff go-ahead goal to win the Kokomo semistate, 3-2. Now, the Millers will get a chance to defend their crown against No. 4 Columbus North at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium next weekend.
KOKOMO, IN

