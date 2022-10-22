KOKOMO — On Saturday with a return trip to the IHSAA state finals on the line, No. 7 Noblesville found a way, once more, breaking a 2-2 tie late in the second half with No. 15 Penn, behind a Pavlos Michaeloff go-ahead goal to win the Kokomo semistate, 3-2. Now, the Millers will get a chance to defend their crown against No. 4 Columbus North at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium next weekend.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO