Related
Indiana high school football scores: Statewide sectional results as playoffs kick off
IHSAA football sectionals got underway Friday night with Class 4A through Class A kicking off state tournament action. Statewide scores listed below. IHSAA football sectionals:Scores, highlights as state...
Homestead girls cross country earns first semi-state title
Addison Knoblauch finished second to help Homestead earn their first ever semi-state title.
WLFI.com
Survive and win - Scores from around the area for boys tennis, cross country, and volleyball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a busy day for high school sports. We had boys tennis state finals, volleyball regional championships, and cross-country semi-state. Below we have scores from around the area. CROSS COUNTRY SEMI-STATE:. GIRLS:. 1. Valparaiso. 2. Morgan Township. 3. Warsaw Community. 4. Maconaquah. 5....
WNDU
Marian boys soccer advances to Class 2A State Final
CHESTERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class 2A State Final after defeating Fort Wayne Canterbury 3-2 in the semi-state championship Saturday in Chesterton. The Knights (17-1-2) will face Brebuef Jesuit (16-4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Stadium in...
Wayne’s Haydock live on WANE to preview GOTW
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School head coach Sherwood Haydock was live on WANE-TV’s 6 p.m. news to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Generals host NE8 champ Columbia City to kick off sectional play! Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched […]
Leo, Canterbury girls soccer clinch state finals berth
Leo and Canterbury advanced to the state finals after gutting out wins in Saturday's semi-state round.
Penn boys semistate soccer comeback thwarted by Noblesville in Kokomo
KOKOMO — On Saturday with a return trip to the IHSAA state finals on the line, No. 7 Noblesville found a way, once more, breaking a 2-2 tie late in the second half with No. 15 Penn, behind a Pavlos Michaeloff go-ahead goal to win the Kokomo semistate, 3-2. Now, the Millers will get a chance to defend their crown against No. 4 Columbus North at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium next weekend.
